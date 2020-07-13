A bye for Shamrock Rovers and league champions Dundalk to face Waterford

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS DUNDALK will meet Waterford in the first round of this season’s FAI Cup while cup holders Shamrock Rovers are amongst 13 sides who received a bye to the second round of the competition after today’s draw.

The structure of the 2020 competition has been changed due to the shortened season format with only three first round games set to take place.

Dundalk, who lost out on penalties to Shamrock Rovers in last year’s final, will face Waterford while there will be another all-Premier Division clash as Finn Harps take on St Patrick’s Athletic.

The final tie of the opening round will see Cork City meet Longford Town with Neale Fenn set to face his former club.

FAI Cup First Round Draw

Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk v Waterford

Cork City v Longford Town

Byes

Derry City

Wexford

Cobh Ramblers

Cabinteely

Shamrock Rovers

Bohemians

Shelbourne

Athlone Town

Drogheda United

Bray Wanderers

UCD

Sligo Rovers

Galway United

