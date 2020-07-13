This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
A bye for Shamrock Rovers and league champions Dundalk to face Waterford

Finn Harps meet St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City take on Longford Town in the remaining first round games.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 13 Jul 2020, 1:01 PM
1 hour ago 1,039 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5148500
Jack Byrne in action for Shamrock Rovers against Dundalk's Jamie McGrath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Jack Byrne in action for Shamrock Rovers against Dundalk's Jamie McGrath.
Jack Byrne in action for Shamrock Rovers against Dundalk's Jamie McGrath.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS DUNDALK will meet Waterford in the first round of this season’s FAI Cup while cup holders Shamrock Rovers are amongst 13 sides who received a bye to the second round of the competition after today’s draw.

The structure of the 2020 competition has been changed due to the shortened season format with only three first round games set to take place.

Dundalk, who lost out on penalties to Shamrock Rovers in last year’s final, will face Waterford while there will be another all-Premier Division clash as Finn Harps take on St Patrick’s Athletic.

The final tie of the opening round will see Cork City meet Longford Town with Neale Fenn set to face his former club.

FAI Cup First Round Draw

  • Finn Harps v St Patrick’s Athletic
  • Dundalk v Waterford
  • Cork City v Longford Town

Byes

  • Derry City
  • Wexford
  • Cobh Ramblers
  • Cabinteely
  • Shamrock Rovers 
  • Bohemians
  • Shelbourne
  • Athlone Town
  • Drogheda United
  • Bray Wanderers
  • UCD
  • Sligo Rovers
  • Galway United

