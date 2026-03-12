The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
33/1 outsider Home By The Lee lands Stayers' Hurdle in shock Irish win at Cheltenham
THE JOSEPH O’BRIEN-trained Home By The Lee won the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, landing a massive shock at odds of 33/1.
More to follow…
Cheltenham Horse Racing