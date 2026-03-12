More Stories
Home By The Lee's winning connections: owner Sean O’Driscoll, trainer Joseph O’Beien and jockey JJ Slevin (file photo). Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Cheltenham

33/1 outsider Home By The Lee lands Stayers' Hurdle in shock Irish win at Cheltenham

Ballyburn was second with Bob Olinger in third.
3.35pm, 12 Mar 2026

THE JOSEPH O’BRIEN-trained Home By The Lee won the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday, landing a massive shock at odds of 33/1.

More to follow…

