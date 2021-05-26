BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 26 May 2021
HSE Mid-West did not review match footage before Clare hurlers were deemed close contacts

The fallout from the NHL fixture earlier this month continues.

By Ciarán Kennedy Wednesday 26 May 2021, 5:43 PM
Clare and Wexford met at Cusack Park earlier this month.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

HSE MID-WEST SAY they did not review any match footage before identifying two Clare hurlers as close contacts of the two Wexford players who last week tested positive for Covid-19 following their National League clash on 16 May.

On Tuesday, Clare GAA released a statement backing comments made by manager Brian Lohan, who claimed two of his panel had been identified as close contacts following discussions between the two Wexford players in question and the HSE.

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin had labelled Lohan’s claims as “outrageous” and insisted they played no part in the process. Martin also mentioned that last year, “public health officials viewed video footage and designated players close contacts on the back of that.”

However, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, a public health specialist with HSE Mid-West, today told Clare FM they did not review any match footage before identifying the two Clare players as close contacts.

“In this department we don’t look at, or at least we haven’t been reviewing videos of matches, that I am aware of,” Fitzgerald said.

“In our experience we have seen transmission within the setting of playing sport, and when we get cases, each is assessed on its own merits. So it will be an interview with the cases and it will be a discussion about their contacts. 

“The risk assessment will include the type of contact and the duration of contact, and we have to make a decision based on the information that we have, and it is particular to each individual case and the assessment that is done.” 

