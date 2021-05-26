HSE Mid-West did not review match footage before Clare hurlers were deemed close contacts

HSE MID-WEST SAY they did not review any match footage before identifying two Clare hurlers as close contacts of the two Wexford players who last week tested positive for Covid-19 following their National League clash on 16 May.

On Tuesday, Clare GAA released a statement backing comments made by manager Brian Lohan, who claimed two of his panel had been identified as close contacts following discussions between the two Wexford players in question and the HSE.

Wexford GAA chairman Micheál Martin had labelled Lohan’s claims as “outrageous” and insisted they played no part in the process. Martin also mentioned that last year, “public health officials viewed video footage and designated players close contacts on the back of that.”

However, Dr Rose Fitzgerald, a public health specialist with HSE Mid-West, today told Clare FM they did not review any match footage before identifying the two Clare players as close contacts.

“In this department we don’t look at, or at least we haven’t been reviewing videos of matches, that I am aware of,” Fitzgerald said.

“In our experience we have seen transmission within the setting of playing sport, and when we get cases, each is assessed on its own merits. So it will be an interview with the cases and it will be a discussion about their contacts.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“The risk assessment will include the type of contact and the duration of contact, and we have to make a decision based on the information that we have, and it is particular to each individual case and the assessment that is done.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!