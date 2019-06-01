This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'We thought the club was going to fold. What's come out of that is a togetherness'

Daniel Lambert lives and works in the shadow of Dalymount, and is part of the team that’s made Bohs a central part of the Phibsborough community.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 8:30 AM
33 minutes ago 736 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4664101

“BANG. BANG.” 

Thomas Dudley was nicknamed Bang Bang because of the large brass key that accompanied him around Dublin before he passed away almost 40 years ago.

Pretending it was a Colt .45, the gun John Wayne carried in his films, Dudley would “shoot” people with his key as he encountered them in the capital, adding the sound effects himself – “Bang. Bang.”

In 2016, siblings Grace and Daniel Lambert opened a café in Phibsborough named after one of Dublin’s fondly-remembered characters from the last century.

The café sits in the shadow of Dalymount Park, where Daniel has been watching the red and black of Bohemians since he was a child.

For the best part of the last decade, he has been involved on the board of directors of the club, working on the marketing of the club. With the club almost going bankrupt 10 years ago, he has been part of the large team that has made the club a central part of the Phibsborough community.

We visited Bang Bang to hear about how Bohs came back from the brink and how they are “building not just a team, but building a club”.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

If the video doesn’t display correctly, click here. 

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

