Sunday 3 March, 2019
By the way, you can follow Fintan O’Toole’s football match tracker here.

We’re nearly ready for our three second halves in Clare, Dublin and Carlow. All three games are finely poised.

35Mins

Half-time: Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-6

35Mins

Half-time: Offaly 1-5 Carlow 0-6

35Mins

Gary Cooney on for Ian Galvin for The Banner just before the break.

35Mins

Limerick 1-7 Clare 0-6: Aaron Gillane with the free. Limerick by four.

Two minutes of added time at Cusack Park. One of them has already elapsed.

35Mins

In Division 1B, it’s Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-6, and Offaly 1-5 Carlow 0-6.

33Mins

Sorry, it was Peter Casey who got that last score for Limerick.

32Mins

Limerick 1-6 Clare 0-6: Not sure who got it, truth be told, but Limerick now lead by three.

31Mins

Limerick 1-5 Clare 0-6: A great score by Paddy O’Loughlin stretches Limerick’s lead to two points.

28Mins

Limerick 1-4 Clare 0-6: Colin Ryan drops over a 65′ and Limerick lead once more.

28Mins

Just to give you an idea as to the conditions on display in Ennis…

27Mins

Offaly 1-4 Carlow 0-6: Carlow’s parity didn’t last long!

25Mins

Carlow 0-6 Offaly 1-3: The hosts level it at Dr Cullen Park.

24Mins

Clare 0-6 Limerick 1-3: Into the old scoreboard end, Peter Duggan fires over a free. The sides are level at a snowy Cusack Park. A third free for Duggan; Clare finding it hard to find scores from play.

23Mins

Offaly 1-3 Carlow 0-5: The visitors lead on 23 minutes.

20Mins

Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-4: Mark Kavanagh keeps Laois three points in front with a free.

19Mins

Limerick 1-3 Clare 0-5: Super strike by Peter Duggan from the dead ball.

18Mins

Limerick 1-3 Clare 0-4: Kyle Hayes from play.

17Mins

Limerick 1-2 Clare 0-4: Diarmuid Ryan halves the deficit for the hosts.

17Mins

It was Joe Bergin, by the way, who netted for Offaly in the fourth minute of their 1B clash with Carlow. About 17 or 18 minutes gone, now, in all three of the games.

17Mins

Limerick 1-2 Clare 0-3: Aaron Gillane, who missed a free a moment ago, drops one over from long range to stretch Limerick’s lead in Ennis.

It’s now Laois 0-6 Dublin 0-3, while Carlow have drawn level with Offaly at 0-5 to the visitors’ 1-2.

13Mins

The snow is falling fairly heavily at Cusack Park, but the teams are warming into the contest. Difficult conditions for the free-takers.

11Mins

Laois now lead by two — 0-5 to 0-3. Mark Kavanagh with the score.

10Mins

Laois 0-4 Dublin 0-3: Willie Dunphy with the score for the visitors at Parnell.

Peter Duggan has fired over a free for Clare: they trail 1-1 to 0-3.

10Mins

Limerick 1-1 Clare 0-2: Aaron Gillane fires over a free for the All-Ireland champions.

It’s now Offaly 1-2 Carlow 0-2 in Dr Cullen Park, while Dublin have drawn level with Laois at three points apiece.

Flag 8Mins

GOAL LIMERICK!

Limerick 1-0 Clare 0-2: 10 on his back, and 10 out of 10 for Gearoid Hegarty who fires Limerick into the lead with a goal!

We’re under way at Parnell Park, Cusack Park and Dr Cullen Park!

Latest scores:

Clare 0-2 Limerick 0-0
Laois 0-3 Dublin 0-1
Offaly 1-1 Carlow 0-1

Dublin-Laois has survived a second inspection by the referee and will go ahead as planned, with throw-in at 2pm. We have three games!

Clare and Limerick teams

Both Munster counties line out as listed in the match programme in Ennis.

There’s a bit of snow falling at Cusack Park, but it’s not sticking.

D0pToniXcAIR4mI

D0vNe16X4AAytJf

Did you bring a brolly?

THE GREAT AMERICAN writer Gay Talese put it best when he said: “Every journalist’s most intimate fear is to check the weekend schedule and see their initials beside the Sunday hurling match tracker.”

This writer’s job has been made all the easier, however, by the fact that a series of fixtures across Division 1A and 1B have been called off this afternoon due to the teeming rain.

In Division 1A, Cork-Tipp and Wexford-Kilkenny have fallen foul of the weather, while in Division 1B Waterford-Galway has also been postponed.

Spectators arrive at the ground in the rain Fans at Wexford Park will head home without a game today. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

The latest we’re hearing is that there will be another pitch inspection at Parnell Park before a final call is made on Dublin v Laois in 1B.

We might end up with only Clare-Limerick and Carlow-Offaly, which is still better than this same weekend last year when the snow put paid to pretty much all of the sporting action.

A view of the waterlogged pitch which caused the game to be postponed Look at the state of Páirc Uí Rinn. Cork-Tipp has been called off as a result. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

