Join us for updates from the few fixtures to have survived the weather this afternoon. Throw-ins, we hope, will be at 2pm.
Greetings from a snowy Cusack Park. Fair play to both sets of players playing in those conditions. 👏👏. @ClareSenHurlers @LimerickCLG #GAA #AllianzLeagues #CLAvLIM #Hurling #Limerick pic.twitter.com/S76cnaPSZ8— Michael Cooke (@MikeCooke92) March 3, 2019
By the way, you can follow Fintan O’Toole’s football match tracker here.
We’re nearly ready for our three second halves in Clare, Dublin and Carlow. All three games are finely poised.
Half-time: Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-6
Half-time: Offaly 1-5 Carlow 0-6
Half-time: Limerick 1-7 Clare 0-6
Gary Cooney on for Ian Galvin for The Banner just before the break.
Limerick 1-7 Clare 0-6: Aaron Gillane with the free. Limerick by four.
Two minutes of added time at Cusack Park. One of them has already elapsed.
In Division 1B, it’s Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-6, and Offaly 1-5 Carlow 0-6.
Sorry, it was Peter Casey who got that last score for Limerick.
Limerick 1-6 Clare 0-6: Not sure who got it, truth be told, but Limerick now lead by three.
Limerick 1-5 Clare 0-6: A great score by Paddy O’Loughlin stretches Limerick’s lead to two points.
Limerick 1-4 Clare 0-6: Colin Ryan drops over a 65′ and Limerick lead once more.
Just to give you an idea as to the conditions on display in Ennis…
It’s a terrible day in Ennis...not easy for our Cameramen and Women & certainly not going to be easy for the Hurlers of Clare and Limerick. Fair play to them. Big crowd gathering in Cusack Park. Match starts at2.& you can see Highlights @9.30 on RTÉ 2 @RTEgaa @LeagueSundayRTE pic.twitter.com/AqivCKFefo— Marty Morrissey (@MartyM_RTE) March 3, 2019
Offaly 1-4 Carlow 0-6: Carlow’s parity didn’t last long!
Carlow 0-6 Offaly 1-3: The hosts level it at Dr Cullen Park.
Clare 0-6 Limerick 1-3: Into the old scoreboard end, Peter Duggan fires over a free. The sides are level at a snowy Cusack Park. A third free for Duggan; Clare finding it hard to find scores from play.
Offaly 1-3 Carlow 0-5: The visitors lead on 23 minutes.
Laois 0-7 Dublin 0-4: Mark Kavanagh keeps Laois three points in front with a free.
Limerick 1-3 Clare 0-5: Super strike by Peter Duggan from the dead ball.
Limerick 1-3 Clare 0-4: Kyle Hayes from play.
Limerick 1-2 Clare 0-4: Diarmuid Ryan halves the deficit for the hosts.
It was Joe Bergin, by the way, who netted for Offaly in the fourth minute of their 1B clash with Carlow. About 17 or 18 minutes gone, now, in all three of the games.
Limerick 1-2 Clare 0-3: Aaron Gillane, who missed a free a moment ago, drops one over from long range to stretch Limerick’s lead in Ennis.
It’s now Laois 0-6 Dublin 0-3, while Carlow have drawn level with Offaly at 0-5 to the visitors’ 1-2.
The snow is falling fairly heavily at Cusack Park, but the teams are warming into the contest. Difficult conditions for the free-takers.
Laois now lead by two — 0-5 to 0-3. Mark Kavanagh with the score.
Laois 0-4 Dublin 0-3: Willie Dunphy with the score for the visitors at Parnell.
Peter Duggan has fired over a free for Clare: they trail 1-1 to 0-3.
Limerick 1-1 Clare 0-2: Aaron Gillane fires over a free for the All-Ireland champions.
It’s now Offaly 1-2 Carlow 0-2 in Dr Cullen Park, while Dublin have drawn level with Laois at three points apiece.
GOAL LIMERICK!
Limerick 1-0 Clare 0-2: 10 on his back, and 10 out of 10 for Gearoid Hegarty who fires Limerick into the lead with a goal!
We’re under way at Parnell Park, Cusack Park and Dr Cullen Park!
Latest scores:
Clare 0-2 Limerick 0-0
Laois 0-3 Dublin 0-1
Offaly 1-1 Carlow 0-1
Dublin-Laois has survived a second inspection by the referee and will go ahead as planned, with throw-in at 2pm. We have three games!
Clare and Limerick teams
Both Munster counties line out as listed in the match programme in Ennis.
There’s a bit of snow falling at Cusack Park, but it’s not sticking.
Did you bring a brolly?
THE GREAT AMERICAN writer Gay Talese put it best when he said: “Every journalist’s most intimate fear is to check the weekend schedule and see their initials beside the Sunday hurling match tracker.”
This writer’s job has been made all the easier, however, by the fact that a series of fixtures across Division 1A and 1B have been called off this afternoon due to the teeming rain.
In Division 1A, Cork-Tipp and Wexford-Kilkenny have fallen foul of the weather, while in Division 1B Waterford-Galway has also been postponed.
The latest we’re hearing is that there will be another pitch inspection at Parnell Park before a final call is made on Dublin v Laois in 1B.
We might end up with only Clare-Limerick and Carlow-Offaly, which is still better than this same weekend last year when the snow put paid to pretty much all of the sporting action.
