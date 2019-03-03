1:43PM

Here’s how the action unfolded yesterday and last night across the four divisions.

Division 1

Galway’s run of glory against Mayo continued, 1-11 to 0-12 victors in Castlebar and that win now takes them to second in the table ahead of James Horan’s side. Another victory for Tyrone as well, 1-15 to 0-9 last night against a Cavan side who are now bottom of the table.

Division 2

The Cork footballers got a major boost when they defeated Tipperary 1-12 to 0-12 in Thurles, their first success of the league coming in a game where Ruairi Deane netted. Donegal ran out narrow victors by 1-9 o 0-11 against Armagh.

Division 3

Carlow defeated Louth 1-10 to 0-12, Laois saw off Longford by 0-14 to 0-12 and it finished 2-12 to 0-10 in favour of Down at home to Offaly.

Division 4

Derry sealed promotion after seeing off Limerick by 0-13 to 1-5 while Waterford defeated Antrim 1-9 to 1-8 and Wexford ran out 0-12 to 0-9 victors over Wicklow.