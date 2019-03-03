This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 March, 2019
16,047 Views 6 Comments
Cathal Cregg scores a goal Cathal Cregg hit a first-half goal for Roscommon. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Allianz Football League Results

Division 4
Leitrim 1-9 London 0-6

***************************

An Enda Smith point brings Roscommon level at the break against the champions Dublin, that’s a good revival by the home side.

So far so good for Kildare, Fermanagh and Westmeath as they all chase respective wins that will fuel their promotion charges.

And what a day for the Leitrim footballers, they’ve clinched promotion from Division 4 and will have a final against Derry to look forward to on 30 March.

Dublin 1-9 Roscommon 1-6
A big boost for the home team. A long delivery was pumped in and when it broke to Cathal Cregg, he banged in a shot with his left. Dublin respond with a point from Paddy Andrews.

Clare 0-5 Fermanagh 0-4
David Tubridy edges Clare ahead in Brewster Park against a Fermanagh side currently top of the table in Division 2.

Kildare 1-6 Meath 0-5
A Tommy Moolick point leaves Kildare four to the good.

Dublin 1-5 Roscommon 0-5
Roscommon hanging in there with points from Niall Kilroy and Conor Cox to cut the gap to three.

The latest down the divisions:

  • Division 3 - 0-4 apiece between Sligo and Westmeath.
  • Division 4 - Leitrim are winning 1-7 to 0-5 against London with 60 minutes gone as they close in on promotion.

Dublin 1-5 Roscommon 0-3
Midway through the first half and Dublin make a decisive burst. Dean Rock is crowded out by the Roscommon defence but the ball breaks loose to O’Callaghan who smashes home his shot from close range.

Kildare 1-5 Meath 0-3
McCormack and Keith Cribbin on target for the Lilywhites and they go five clear.

Fermanagh 0-2 Clare 0-1
Kieran Malone gets Clare off the mark but the home side on top so far.

Dublin 0-3 Roscommon 0-2
Donie Smith pulls a point back for Roscommon.

Dublin 0-1 Roscommon 0-1
Points traded early on by Dublin’s Niall Scully and Roscommon’s Conor Cox.

Kildare 1-3 Meath 0-1
Massive early boost for Kildare as they go five clear thanks to McCormack’s score in Navan.

We’re closing in on throw-in for the main football league matches today with our focus mainly on Dublin against Roscommon game along with the meeting of Meath and Kildare, which will have a major say in the Division 2 promotion race.

Here’s how the action unfolded yesterday and last night across the four divisions.

Division 1
Galway’s run of glory against Mayo continued, 1-11 to 0-12 victors in Castlebar and that win now takes them to second in the table ahead of James Horan’s side. Another victory for Tyrone as well, 1-15 to 0-9 last night against a Cavan side who are now bottom of the table.

Division 2
The Cork footballers got a major boost when they defeated Tipperary 1-12 to 0-12 in Thurles, their first success of the league coming in a game where Ruairi Deane netted. Donegal ran out narrow victors by 1-9 o 0-11 against Armagh.

Division 3
Carlow defeated Louth 1-10 to 0-12, Laois saw off Longford by 0-14 to 0-12 and it finished 2-12 to 0-10 in favour of Down at home to Offaly.

Division 4
Derry sealed promotion after seeing off Limerick by 0-13 to 1-5 while Waterford defeated Antrim 1-9 to 1-8 and Wexford ran out 0-12 to 0-9 victors over Wicklow.

It’s a potentially momentous day for Leitrim football as they chase promotion from Division 4. Just a point will do them in their game against London. They’ve made a strong start with a 1-3 to 0-3 lead approaching half-time in a game that began at 1pm, Shane Quinn grabbing the vital goal.

Afternoon all and welcome along to today’s Allianz football league coverage. It’s a bit of a reduced fixture list with plenty matches on last night but here’s what’s in store:

Division 1
Roscommon v Dublin, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
Kerry v Monaghan, Killarney, 3pm

Division 2
Meath v Kildare, Navan, 2pm
Fermanagh v Clare, Enniskillen, 2pm

Division 3
Sligo v Westmeath, Collooney, 2pm

Division 4
Leitrim v London, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm

