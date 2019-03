12 mins ago

An Enda Smith point brings Roscommon level at the break against the champions Dublin, that’s a good revival by the home side.

So far so good for Kildare, Fermanagh and Westmeath as they all chase respective wins that will fuel their promotion charges.

And what a day for the Leitrim footballers, they’ve clinched promotion from Division 4 and will have a final against Derry to look forward to on 30 March.