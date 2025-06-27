Advertisement
Referee Johnny Murphy. INPHO
FreeMen in the Middle

GAA announce referees for All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals

Johnny Murphy and James Owens will take charge in Croke Park.
3.08pm, 27 Jun 2025

THE REFEREES HAVE been announced for next weekend’s All-Ireland senior hurling semi-finals.

Limerick’s Johnny Murphy will take charge of the Dublin-Cork game on Saturday 5 July, a game that has a 5pm throw-in at Croke Park.

Murphy refereed the Leinster hurling final recently between Kilkenny and Galway. He been in charge for two of Cork’s games this year, when they played Waterford and Tipperary in the Munster SHC, and he was also the referee for last year’s All-Ireland final between Cork and Clare. 

Then it’s Wexford’s James Owens who will be the referee for Tipperary-Kilkenny on Sunday 6 July, a game that starts at 4pm in Croke Park.

seamus-callanan-and-tj-reid-with-referee-james-owens James Owens before the 2019 All-Ireland hurling final. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Owens was in charge for the 2019 All-Ireland final between the counties, the last time that Tipperary played in Croke Park in senior hurling championship action.

He was the stand-in referee that took charge  during the second half of the Munster final between Cork and Limerick, while he also officiated the Leinster SHC game in April between Offaly and Galway.

The GAA have also announced today that Galway’s Thomas Murphy will referee the All-Ireland minor football final between Kerry and Tyrone.

That game takes place on Sunday 6 July in Cedral St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 1.30pm.

