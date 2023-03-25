Westmeath relegate Laois from Division 1, Offaly advance to Division 2A decider

Division 1 hurling relegation play-off

Westmeath 3-24 Laois 1-26

Division 2A semi-final

Offaly 0-23 Kerry 0-19

LAOIS HAVE BEEN relegated from Division 1 of the Allianz hurling leagues.

Willie Maher’s side fell to a 3-24 to 1-26 relegation play-off defeat to Westmeath at Semple Stadium, Thurles, this afternoon.

Goals from Joey Boyle, Niall O’Brien and Eoin Keyes, and an 0-11 (0-8f) haul from star forward and free-taker Killian Doyle helped Westmeath remain in the top-flight for 2024.

The Lake county led 2-10 to 0-15 at half time, Boyle and O’Brien’s green flags key.

Stephen Maher was Laois’ main scoring outlet, hitting 0-8 (0-7f) overall.

It was tit-for-tat until substitute Keyes fired home in the 63rd minute, powering Joe Fortune’s side into a 3-19 to 0-25 lead.

Enda Rowland bagged an injury-time goal for the O’Moore men, but it was Westmeath who finished strongest with a flurry of late points to score a big result — and in turn, end Laois’ 10-year spell in Division 1.

Congratulations to our senior hurlers who have secured their Division 1 league status for 2024 after a 3-24 to 1-26 win over Laois at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Meanwhile, Offaly advanced to the Division 2A final after a four-point win over Kerry.

The Faithful county will face Kildare in the final, with promotion the big prize.

Offaly were three points down at half time, and a much-improved second period got them over the line.

Johnny Kelly’s side were far more accurate before the posts, with the Kingdom’s first-hand wides undoubtedly coming back to haunt them. Eoghan Cahill was Offaly’s top scorer with 0-13 (0-11f, 1 ’65), while Pádraig Boyle hit most for Kerry with 0-8 (0-7f).

