This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 27 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I struggled to breathe' - Juventus star reveals coronavirus nightmare

Paulo Dybala announced last Saturday he was one of three players from the Italian side to catch Covid-19.

By AFP Friday 27 Mar 2020, 7:52 PM
47 minutes ago 1,927 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5060443
Juventus' Paulo Dybala.
Image: PA
Juventus' Paulo Dybala.
Juventus' Paulo Dybala.
Image: PA

JUVENTUS STAR Paulo Dybala revealed Friday how he “struggled to breathe” after contracting coronavirus, which has killed over 9,000 people in Italy.

The Argentine international announced last Saturday he was one of three Juventus players to catch the virus along with Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi, who both had no symptoms.

“I feel better now after some strong symptoms,” the 26-year-old Dybala told JTV channel.

“A couple of days ago I was not well, I felt heavy and after five minutes of movement I had to stop because I was struggling to breathe.

“Now I can move and walk to start trying to train, because when I tried in the past few days I started to shake too much.

“I gasped for air and as a result I couldn’t do anything, after five minutes I was already very tired, I felt the body heavy and my muscles hurt.

“Now I’m fine. My fiancée Oriana (Sabatini) has also overcome the symptoms.”

Dybala has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, including in league leader’s Juventus’s last game against Inter Milan before Serie A and all sport in Italy was suspended.

“The goal against Inter was the greatest emotion, (Aaron) Ramsey provided the perfect assist — it’s a pity that there was no public,” added Dybala.

© – AFP, 2020

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie