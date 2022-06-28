Henderson ruled out of New Zealand tour due to knee injury

IAIN HENDERSON HAS been ruled out of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand due to a knee injury and will be returning home in the next few days.

The IRFU has confirmed the news to The42 following reports of his departure in Irish media earlier this morning.

The 30-year-old picked up the knock ahead of Ireland’s game against the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday, and their opening Test clash with the All Blacks on Saturday.

The Ireland squad for the Māori tie was named overnight, with Bundee Aki named at 12 to captain the side for the non-capped match in Hamilton just three days before the first Test against New Zealand.

Ciarán Frawley, who has been selected at out-half, is one of five uncapped players who feature in the Ireland team, with fullback Jimmy O’Brien, back row Cian Prendergast, loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, and second row Joe McCarthy also starting.

Loughman, Dave Heffernan, and Tom O’Toole form the front row, McCarthy combines with Kieran Treadwell in the second row, and Prendergast teams up with Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

