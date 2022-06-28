Membership : Access or Sign Up
Aki captains Ireland against Māori as Frawley starts at out-half

Andy Farrell has named an exciting team for Wednesday’s clash in Hamilton.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 1:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,135 Views 3 Comments
Bundee Aki captains the Ireland team.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

BUNDEE AKI HAS been named captain for Ireland’s game against the Māori All Blacks on Wednesday [KO 8.05am Irish time, Sky Sports].

The Connacht centre will lead Andy Farrell’s team in the non-capped match in Hamilton just three days before the first Test against New Zealand.

Keith Earls also features on the left wing against the Māori, with Jordan Larmour on the right.

Meanwhile, Leinster’s Ciarán Frawley starts at out-half. It’s understood that his provincial team-mate, Harry Byrne, was ruled out due to a hamstring issue, with Joey Carbery providing out-half back-up from the bench.

Frawley is one of five uncapped players who feature in the Ireland team, with fullback Jimmy O’Brien, back row Cian Prendergast, loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman, and second row Joe McCarthy also starting.

O’Brien makes up the back three with Jordan Larmour and Earls. The involvement of both Earls and Larmour is something of a surprise given that one of them was expected to start the first Test against the All Blacks after Mack Hansen’s positive Covid-19 test result.

James Hume and Aki will pair up in an impactful Irish midfield for Wednesday’s game, while Frawley partners Craig Casey in the halfbacks.

Loughman, Dave Heffernan, and Tom O’Toole form the front row, McCarthy combines with Kieran Treadwell in the second row, and Prendergast teams up with Nick Timoney and Gavin Coombes in the back row.

The Irish bench includes Niall Scannell, who only arrived in New Zealand today as cover for Rob Herring, who picked up an injury in training. Jack Conan covers the back row, while Ulster’s Mike Lowry is in the number 23 shirt.

Ireland (v Māori All Blacks):

15. Jimmy O’Brien
14. Jordan Larmour
13. James Hume
12. Bundee Aki (captain)
11. Keith Earls
10. Ciarán Frawley
9. Craig Casey

1. Jeremy Loughman
2. Dave Heffernan
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Kieran Treadwell
5. Joe McCarthy
6. Cian Prendergast
7. Nick Timoney
8. Gavin Coombes

Replacements:

16. Niall Scannell
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Joey Carbery
23. Mike Lowry

