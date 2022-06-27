Covid rules Hansen out of first All Blacks Test as Henderson emerges as doubt

IRELAND WING MACK Hansen has been ruled out of the first Test against the All Blacks in Auckland on Saturday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Second row Iain Henderson and hooker Rob Herring have also emerged as injury doubts after picking up knocks in training in New Zealand.

Both will undergo scans and Ireland boss Andy Farrell has called up Munster hooker Niall Scannell as cover in the meantime.

More to follow…

