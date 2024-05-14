Ulster confirm captain Iain Henderson out for three months

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED that Iain Henderson will be ruled out for three months after undergoing toe surgery yesterday.

The province’s captain will miss this weekend’s URC clash with Leinster and will also be unavailable for Ireland’s tour of South Africa this summer.

James Hume is also facing a period of rehabilitation with his knee “for the coming months”, according to a statement released by Ulster.

While Tom O’Toole and Sean Reffell’s will be assessed during the week ahead of the visit of Leinster, Luke Marshall (concussion) and Rob Baloucoune (hamstring) are unavailable.

They join Marty Moore, Jake Flannery, Ben Moxham and Callum Reid on the list of players also currently out of action.

