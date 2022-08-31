Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ian Bermingham announces St Patrick's Athletic exit after 13 seasons

The defender says he will likely retire when he leaves the club at the end of the season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 7:17 PM
56 minutes ago 769 Views 1 Comment
Ian Bermingham.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC’S record appearance maker Ian Bermingham will leave the club at the end of the season, ending a remarkable 13-year spell with the Inchicore club.

Bermingham, 33, joined the Saints in 2010 and has represented the club 452 times to date, winning a league title (2013), two FAI Cups (2014 & 2021), two League Cups (2015 & 2016) and a President’s Cup (2014).

“After 13 years, I’ll be leaving at the end of the season and am more than likely going to retire from professional football,” Bermingham said.

“It’s a great journey that I’ve been on at the club, filled with really really good memories. I’m content with my decision, it’s the right time and I’m looking forward to the future.

“It’s been in my mind for a number of years now, when am I going to finish? When you get to 30 you start to think about it. I went back to college and did a degree to have something in my back pocket for when I do decide to call it a day.

“When we won the (FAI) cup at the end of last season, it was one of the best days of my career, I was thinking of doing it then, but I said no, I’ll give it another year. So I spoke to Garrett Kelleher (Chairman) and told him that no matter what happens, I’m going to leave at the end of this season and that’s the decision I’ve come to and I’m content with it.

ian-bermingham-celebrates-winning Bermingham enjoyed FAI Cup success with St Pat's last year. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s been a roller coaster I suppose, we’ve had some really good highs, we’ve had some lows, way more highs than lows and great crack as well with some really good people around the place.

“I could start naming a load of people that I’ve become friends with, and those who have played a part in and contributed to my St Pat’s career and my life, there’s just so many of them. So I’d just like to thank everyone who has played a part in the 13 years.

“Football is all I’ve ever done, St Pat’s is my club and it’s been a brilliant time.”

Club chairman Garrett Kelleher added: “Bermo is one of a kind, the achievement of playing for one club for 13 seasons is extraordinary and on behalf of everyone at St Patrick’s Athletic and personally would like to congratulate and thank him for his enormous contribution to our club.

“We plan to mark his incredible time with us with a testimonial early next year.

“We wish Ian the best of luck for the future in whatever he does next, he’ll always be welcome at Richmond Park and will be remembered as a St Patrick’s Athletic legend, thanks Bermo and good luck!”

The42 Team
