Former Leicester City director announced as Munster's new chief executive

IAN FLANAGAN HAS been named chief executive officer of Munster Rugby.

The Cork native will begin his new role in mid-October, having most recently worked as Global Head of Football with sports marketing and entertainment company Treble Group.

He previously held the position of commercial director at Leicester City between 2012 and 2016, during which time the Foxes were crowned Premier League champions.

Flanagan replaces long-serving CEO Garrett Fitzgerald, who retired after 20 years at the helm over the summer.

“As a proud Cork man I have always been a supporter, and felt a strong connection with Munster Rugby,” Flanagan said. “I understand that it’s a unique club with a very special history and place in the hearts of Munster people.

“It is an absolute honour to come back home to Munster to take on the challenge of leading the province forward. I have worked with many world-class sports organisations throughout my career, and I hope to bring that experience to help Munster move forward to even greater success.

“I want to pay tribute to my predecessor Garrett Fitzgerald and to Philip Quinn. Thanks to them, all the fundamentals are in place.

Munster Rugby has a world-class coaching team, an exciting squad of players, fantastic facilities and a flourishing grassroots game at club and schools level.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to help drive continued success on and off the pitch.”

With the warm-up games out of the way, Murray, Bernard and Gavan discuss the renewed cause for optimism, impressive individual player form, and a potential quarter-final versus either South Africa or New Zealand.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud