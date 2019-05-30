Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald to retire

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE this afternoon announced that CEO Garrett Fitzgerald is to retire next month.

The long-serving boss has been at the helm of the southern province since 1999, a 20-year run that included two European Cup wins and the redevelopment of Thomond Park.

Philip Quinn has operated as Munster’s acting CEO in recent months, with Fitzgerald on leave due to illness, and Quinn will continue in the role as Munster and the IRFU carry out the recruitment process to find a full-time successor.

“I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment, and for this I am very grateful,” Fitzgerald said in a statement released by the province today.

“A strong identity and unique culture are two of Munster Rugby’s greatest assets, and with the ever-changing rugby landscape it is this culture and a shared belief system that sees the province consistently thrive at the highest level.

I believe harnessing all that is good about Munster Rugby will lead to future success for the province, and I look forward to seeing the brand and organisation continue to go from strength to strength.”

IRFU CEO Philip Browne moved to wish Fitzgerald well in his retirement.

“Garrett has transformed Munster Rugby. He has succeeded in keeping the very best of the amateur era and ethos at the club, while building it into a professional sports club that is the envy of many throughout the rugby world.

“On a personal level, I would like to thank Garrett for his openness, his professionalism and his friendship, and I thank Áine, and all Garrett’s family, for allowing us to have so much of his time and energy, for all these years.”

