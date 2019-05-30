This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Munster Rugby CEO Garrett Fitzgerald to retire

The IRFU and the southern province will begin the process of recruiting a replacement for the long-serving Fitzgerald.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 30 May 2019, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,947 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/4661902
File photo: Fitzgerald at Munster's 2016 awards ceremony.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

MUNSTER RUGBY HAVE this afternoon announced that CEO Garrett Fitzgerald is to retire next month.

The long-serving boss has been at the helm of the southern province since 1999, a 20-year run that included two European Cup wins and the redevelopment of Thomond Park.

Philip Quinn has operated as Munster’s acting CEO in recent months, with Fitzgerald on leave due to illness, and Quinn will continue in the role as Munster and the IRFU carry out the recruitment process to find a full-time successor.

“I look back on my time in Munster Rugby with the fondest of memories. I have experienced fantastic days, working with great people in a unique environment, and for this I am very grateful,” Fitzgerald said in a statement released by the province today.

“A strong identity and unique culture are two of Munster Rugby’s greatest assets, and with the ever-changing rugby landscape it is this culture and a shared belief system that sees the province consistently thrive at the highest level.

I believe harnessing all that is good about Munster Rugby will lead to future success for the province, and I look forward to seeing the brand and organisation continue to go from strength to strength.”

IRFU CEO Philip Browne moved to wish Fitzgerald well in his retirement.

“Garrett has transformed Munster Rugby. He has succeeded in keeping the very best of the amateur era and ethos at the club, while building it into a professional sports club that is the envy of many throughout the rugby world.

“On a personal level, I would like to thank Garrett for his openness, his professionalism and his friendship, and I thank Áine, and all Garrett’s family, for allowing us to have so much of his time and energy, for all these years.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

