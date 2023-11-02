New Zealand ask World Rugby for answers on refereeing decisions in final

OUTGOING NEW ZEALAND head coach Ian Foster has revealed the All Blacks have asked World Rugby to provide explanations for some of the officiating in their World Cup final defeat to South Africa last Saturday.

New Zealand were beaten 12-11 by South Africa in Paris in a game packed with incident. The All Blacks lost Shannon Frizell and captain Sam Cane to yellow cards in the first half, with Cane’s card subsequently upgraded to red, while South Africa had Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe yellow-carded in the second half. New Zealand also saw Aaron Smith’s second-half try ruled out due to a knock-on in the build-up play.

The All Blacks returned home to New Zealand on Wednesday afternoon and Foster told the waiting media they have contacted World Rugby for clarity around some of the decisions made by the match officials during the game. Wayne Barnes, who announced his retirement from match officiating earlier today, was the man in charge at the Stade de France.

Advertisement

“We’ve sent a number of… we’ve already sent a file into World Rugby for them to make a few comments on,” Foster told New Zealand media shortly after touching down at Auckland airport.

“Hopefully they do.”

Foster was asked about the areas of the game in which they had raised questions but declined to elaborate.

“Oh, I think you can guess,” he replied.

Foster was also asked if he would be interested in the vacant Australia job. Saturday’s final was his last game in charge of New Zealand, with former Crusaders boss Scott Robertson set to take over in early 2024.

Earlier this week Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh said “everyone’s a candidate” as the Wallabies begin the search for Eddie Jones’ successor.

“Look, I’ve just got home,” Foster said. “I’ve literally got through there, I haven’t slept much for a day, and I’m looking forward to going home and then just re-evaluating.”