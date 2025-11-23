The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'I am the best in the world' - Ian Garry wins in Qatar and wants UFC welterweight title shot
IAN MACHADO GARRY defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC Qatar in Doha, strengthening his claim for a title shot in the welterweight division.
The Dubliner earned his 17th career win with a unanimous points victory over the former champion at the ABHA Arena, with the scorecards reading 30-27, 30-27 and 29-28 in his favour.
The 28-year-old issued a public plea to current UFC champion Islam Makhachev after the fight, inviting him to put his title on the line.
“I just beat the number one welterweight in the world, the former champion,” Garry said on TNT Sports after the bout.
“There is nobody else above him other than the world champion. Belal couldn’t take me down, so Islam, you try take me down. I’m telling you now, I am the best in the world.
“You have a duty to defend that belt against the best welterweight in the world and you are looking at him.
“I am taking that throne from you. There is nobody getting in the way of me and my future and my dreams, so sign the contract and I will see you soon.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Belal Muhammad Ian Garry In The Cage MMA UFC UFC Qatar