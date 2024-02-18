'I'm living the dream': Ian Garry extends unbeaten run at UFC 298

IAN MACHADO GARRY has extended his unbeaten run in the UFC.

The Dublin welterweight defeated Geoff Neal on a split decision at UFC 298 in California, bringing his winning charge to 14 consecutive fights.

As the judge’s scorecards were read out — 30-27 Garry, 29-28 Neal and 30-27 Garry — Garry was booed by the crowd while speaking to Joe Rogan.

The 26-year-old hit back, saying, “Let them talk, Joe. We’re here.

“Hey, I’m winning, undefeated, living the life. Keep talking, keep talking. You’re all here, watching me.

“I’m living the dream. Whatever you guys say, whatever you think, it means f**k all. I’m here, I’m gonna be a world champion whether you guys want it or not.”

Asked if he was surprised it was a split decision, ‘The Future’ added: “No. Here’s the thing, Geoff Neal hits hard and you’ve got to give respect to that guy.

“If not, I’ve seen him put many men down and I’ve seen him hit them and take their lights out. That guy’s a warrior. He’s one of the best in the division for a reason. Today, I knew I might have to take 15 minutes to jab away at him, because he’s very, very dangerous.”

Garry continued to tout Colby Covington as a potential next opponent, stating that he would like to fight on the undercard of Conor McGregor’s rumoured return bout.

“That guy’s on a three-fight skid against world champions and I want to retire you from the UFC, Colby. Anywhere, any time. You ain’t ready to deal with this speed, you ain’t ready to deal with the undefeated prospects.

“I’m gonna take you out, I’m gonna make you regret everything you’ve ever said.”