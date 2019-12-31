Ian Holloway returns to management with League Two strugglers

IAN HOLLOWAY HAS been appointed as manager of Grimsby Town, the club announced this morning.

It’s Holloway’s first managerial role since he departed Queens Park Rangers in 2018.

The 56-year-old assumes the reins from interim boss Anthony Limbrick who will form part of his backroom staff at Blundell Park. Former manager Michael Jolley departed the club by mutual consent a month ago.

“I’m really, really excited about it – I can’t tell you how excited I am,” remarked Holloway.

“I feel like a kid in a sweet shop, it’s been fantastic.”

Grimsby find themselves in 21st position in League Two and are winless since September. Holloway’s first game in charge is at home against Salford City tomorrow.

