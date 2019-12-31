This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ian Holloway returns to management with League Two strugglers

The 56-year-old takes over at Grimsby Town.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 3:02 PM
File photo of Ian Holloway.
Image: Tim Goode
File photo of Ian Holloway.
Image: Tim Goode

IAN HOLLOWAY HAS been appointed as manager of Grimsby Town, the club announced this morning.

It’s Holloway’s first managerial role since he departed Queens Park Rangers in 2018.

The 56-year-old assumes the reins from interim boss Anthony Limbrick who will form part of his backroom staff at Blundell Park. Former manager Michael Jolley departed the club by mutual consent a month ago. 

“I’m really, really excited about it – I can’t tell you how excited I am,” remarked Holloway.

“I feel like a kid in a sweet shop, it’s been fantastic.”

Grimsby find themselves in 21st position in League Two and are winless since September. Holloway’s first game in charge is at home against Salford City tomorrow.

