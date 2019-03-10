This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Madigan nails 88th-minute conversion to give Lam's Bristol a vital win

The 29-year-old showed his composure at the very death against Northampton.

By Murray Kinsella Sunday 10 Mar 2019, 11:17 AM
27 minutes ago 1,731 Views 4 Comments
FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Ian Madigan slotted an 88th-minute conversion to give Pat Lam’s Bristol a crucial 26-24 win over Northampton in the Gallagher Premiership yesterday.

The 30-times capped Irishman held his nerve off the tee after delivering the try-scoring pass to outside centre Piers O’Conor - an ex-Ireland U19 international – after Northampton were reduced to 11 players due to receiving four yellow cards.

It was an incredible finale to the game, as Madigan showed his composure to nail the game-winning conversion and hand Bristol a crucial win, particularly with bottom side Newcastle also winning in dramatic circumstances.

The Newcastle win was also secured with a dramatic late kick, former Ireland U20 international Brett Connon kicking an 83rd-minute penalty to grab a 20-19 victory away to Wasps.

That success for the Falcons meant Bristol would have been drawn closer to the relegation spot if they lost at Northampton, but Madigan delivered at the death.

The 29-year-old was among the replacements for Bristol, with ex-Ireland U19 Sevens international Callum Sheedy wearing the number 10 shirt. Madigan was sprung from the bench in the 68th minute and played a starring role as Lam’s men turned around a 24-19 deficit to win.

Ex-Connacht flanker Jake Heenan started the game in the number seven shirt, while the club’s assistant coaches John Muldoon and Conor McPhillips – both Connacht men – would have shared Lam’s relief at the final whistle.

Elsewhere in the Premiership, Ulsterman Gareth Steenson kicked four conversions in Exeter’s 33-30 win away to Worcester, helping the Chiefs to extend their Premiership lead out to eight points after Mark McCall’s Saracens lost to Bath on Friday night.

Ian Whitten started at outside centre for Exeter, while Irish pair Niall Annett and Callum Black were in the Worcester front row. 

Former Ireland U20 hooker George McGuigan started Newcastle’s dramatic win over Wasps, while Geordan Murphy’s Leicester lost 32-5 away to Sale.

Ex-Ireland U20 scrum-half Niall Saunders, still just 21, is set for his Premiership debut off the bench in Harlequins’ clash with David Humphreys’ Gloucester today.

Andy Dunne joins Murray Kinsella and Ryan Bailey to discuss Joe Schmidt’s undroppables and how France might attack Ireland’s predictability in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

