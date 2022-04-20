Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 20 April 2022
Advertisement

Waterford part ways with manager Ian Morris after just 10 games in charge

Waterford lie fifth in the First Division, nine points off the top and the automatic promotion place.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Apr 2022, 6:25 PM
5 minutes ago 116 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5742971
Exit door: Ian Morris.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Exit door: Ian Morris.
Exit door: Ian Morris.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

WATERFORD FC HAVE parted company with manager Ian Morris just 10 games into the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The club confirmed the news, which was first reported by Waterford News & Star journalist Adrian Flanagan, in a statement this evening.

Blues assistant manager Gary Hunt and David Breen will take charge of the team for Friday’s trip to Wexford FC.

“I personally would like to thank Ian for all his hard work,” club chairman Mitch Cowling said.

“He is a great guy and I have no doubt he will manage at the top level. We may have parted ways today but Ian will always be welcomed at the RSC to cheer the Blues on.

“I would like wish Ian all the best in his career and I will be wishing for his success.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Morris departs after back-to-back home defeats to Galway United and league leaders Cork City, with Waterford in fifth place, nine points off the top and the automatic promotion place.

The Dubliner, who led Shelbourne to the First Division title last season, took over at relegated Waterford in December and oversaw four wins, two draws and four defeats during his short stint in charge.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie