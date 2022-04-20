Waterford part ways with manager Ian Morris after just 10 games in charge

WATERFORD FC HAVE parted company with manager Ian Morris just 10 games into the SSE Airtricity League First Division season.

The club confirmed the news, which was first reported by Waterford News & Star journalist Adrian Flanagan, in a statement this evening.

Blues assistant manager Gary Hunt and David Breen will take charge of the team for Friday’s trip to Wexford FC.

“I personally would like to thank Ian for all his hard work,” club chairman Mitch Cowling said.

“He is a great guy and I have no doubt he will manage at the top level. We may have parted ways today but Ian will always be welcomed at the RSC to cheer the Blues on.

“I would like wish Ian all the best in his career and I will be wishing for his success.”

Morris departs after back-to-back home defeats to Galway United and league leaders Cork City, with Waterford in fifth place, nine points off the top and the automatic promotion place.

The Dubliner, who led Shelbourne to the First Division title last season, took over at relegated Waterford in December and oversaw four wins, two draws and four defeats during his short stint in charge.