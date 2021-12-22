Membership : Access or Sign Up
Former Shels manager Morris takes over at relegated Waterford

The 34-year-old won the First Division title last season.

By The42 Team Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 12:30 PM
Morris lifting the First Division trophy in October.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IAN MORRIS WILL manage Waterford next season, the club announced today.

The Blues were relegated to the SSE Airtricity League First Division after losing out to UCD in the promotion/relegation play-off last month. 

They went into the crucial match in controversial circumstances, however, as manager Marc Bircham was sacked just days beforehand. 

34-year-old Morris led Shelbourne to two promotions to the Premier Division in three years, most recently in October.

The 2021 PFAI First Division Manager of the Year was then told that the club intended to go in a different direction and he departed at the end of the season, with Shels appointing Damien Duff as his replacement. 

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Morris said. “I’ve done a lot of background work since I got the call. I spoke to the owner and the chairman, and we’ve had numerous calls and meetings over the last few days.

“We really got to the core of everything, there was no stone left unturned about the club and its running. Everything has been really positive from them so we’re starting off in the right way.

I’m here to build and I’m here to bring success. I’m really driven and I’m going to give everything I can to the club.

“I’m working on tying down the players we want to keep, getting straight into recruitment, and speaking to players so it’s a case of who our targets are and who we can identify to get the best possible squad to get the club back up. That’s the aim, that’s the goal and that’s what I’m coming in for.”

Morris added: “I’ve done my homework on the club and the facilities are one of the best in the country. I’ve spoken to a lot of players and ex-managers to see what they had to say about it; the fans, the stadium, the atmosphere that’s created when the club is doing well – I know once the city gets behind the team it can be an absolute fortress and that’s a massive draw for me.

“The ambition is there from the owner and at board level and they want to drive forward and get the club really flying in the right direction.”

Waterford begin their league campaign away to Athlone Town on 18 February. 

The42 Team

