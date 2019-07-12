Gheorghe Hagi's son to play in Champions League this season after leaving Romanian club

Ianis Hagi was unveiled as a Genk player today. Source: KRC Genk

KRC GENK HAVE signed Ianis Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe.

Hagi joins the Belgian side, who will play in the Champions League next term, on a five-year deal.

The Belgian champions are reported to have paid €8million to sign the 20-year-old, who joins from Viitorul Constanta.

Hagi moves to Genk after scoring two goals for Romania at last month’s European U21 Championship.

He joined Fiorentina in 2016 but made only two Serie A appearances for the club before heading back to Viitorul.

Playing under father Gheorghe, he scored 10 league goals for the club last season to earn his Genk switch.

