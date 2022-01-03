'I’m not just coming down from Brighton, expecting to walk straight into the team' - Connolly

Aaron Connolly has found first-team action hard to come by at Brighton.

Aaron Connolly has found first-team action hard to come by at Brighton.

AARON CONNOLLY is under no illusions as to how hard he will have to work after joining Middlesbrough on loan.

The Galway native swapped Brighton for the side who are currently seventh in the Championship and vying for promotion to the Premier League.

The Ireland striker links up with Chris Wilder’s side after struggling to feature consistently for the Seagulls, making just three substitute appearances and one start in the top flight this season.

“It’s a massive club, and I’m just excited to get playing and get enjoying football again,” he told Boro’s official website.

“I came up a couple of days ago and there seems to be a good feel about the place. It’s nice to come into a place that is winning and on a good run, so hopefully I can get into the team and help the momentum to keep going.

“I didn’t need much persuasion to come here and I spoke to the gaffer on Christmas Eve on the phone and that was the final bit of persuading that I needed, and I didn’t need to look elsewhere.”

The 21-year-old added that he was excited to be part of the new team that could complement his strengths and acknowledged he was not necessarily guaranteed to start every game.

“I’m not just coming down from Brighton, expecting to walk straight into the team, I’m here to help.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“I like to make runs in behind and hopefully the way the gaffer plays, I can suit that with the high intensity, pressing from the front and that energy, so hopefully I can bring that, and the fans see that I am working hard for the team.

“I’m just excited to get going.”