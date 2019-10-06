Dalton hits 1-9 to help champions Imokilly get back to Cork senior hurling final

Imokilly 3-19

St Finbarr’s 1-19

Denis Hurley reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

IMOKILLY REMAIN ON course for a third straight Cork SHC title after they saw off St Finbarr’s in today’s semi-final at Páirc Uí Rinn.

First-half goals from Paudie O’Sullivan and Declan Dalton put the East Cork divisional side in control as they led by 2-10 to 0-10 at half-time and Cork U21 star Shane O’Regan Óg put the issue beyond doubt on the three-quarter mark as he marked his arrival with a third goal.

Imokilly will now face Glen Rovers – the last side to win the championship before this recent dominance – in the final on Sunday 20 October. The result also confirms that the Glen will represent Cork in the Munster senior club championship.

St Finbarr’s, the last side to achieve three in a row, from 1980-82, were appearing in their first semi-final in a decade but they settled as the impressive Conor Cahalane and Colm Keane had early points and while Declan Dalton had a point from an Imokilly sideline cut, Damien Cahalane’s long-range effort made it 0-3 to 0-1 on five minutes.

Imokilly hit the front on five minute as Séamus Harnedy set O’Sullivan up for a goal, but this didn’t signal an immediate change in the upper hand and the Barr’s led by 0-7 to 1-3 after Jonathan Power’s point on 15 minutes.

However they experienced 14 scoreless minutes after that, with Imokilly scoring 1-6 without reply, Dalton with a wonderful goal as he doubled Harnedy’s pass to the net on 26 minutes.

Conor Cahalane eventually ended the drought with a free and they were unlucky in injury time as his brother Damien went for goal from a dead ball but Dara O’Callaghan saved and Scott Callanan’s follow-up was also kept out.

The Imokilly lead oscillated between five, six and seven points in the second half, Dalton and Conor Cahalane exchanging frees for much of the third quarter before Shane Hegarty set up O’Regan for a fine finish just moments after he came on.

The Barr’s came close to an immediate reply as one of their brightest performers, Billy Hennessy, almost set up Jamie Lenihan but O’Callaghan dealt with the danger and the keeper also kept out another Damien Cahalane effort from a free late on.

Conor Cahalane’s frees kept the Barrs’ tally ticking over, but Imokilly pushed on too, with Brian Lawton among the late scores while Dalton finished with 1-9.

Hennessy grabbed a consolation goal for the Barrs at the death, but Imokilly march on.

Scorers for Imokilly: Declan Dalton 1-9 (0-6 frees, 0-1 sideline), Brian Lawton 0-4, Séamus Harnedy 0-3, Paudie O’Sullivan, Shane O’Regan Óg 1-0 each, William Leahy, Anthony Spillane, Bill Cooper 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: Conor Cahalane 0-13 (0-9 frees, 0-1 65), Billy Hennessy 1-1, Damien Cahalane 0-2 (0-1 free), Colm Keane 0-2, Jonathan Power 0-1.

Imokilly

1. Dara O’Callaghan (Watergrasshill)

2. Kieran Histon (Cobh)

3. Colm Barry (Castlelylons)

4. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)

5. Shane Hegarty (Dungourney)

6. Michael Russell (Aghada)

7. John Cronin (Lisgoold)

8. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

9. Mark O’Keeffe (Fr O’Neills)

10. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

11. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Anthony Spillane (Castlelyons)

13. Paudie O’Sullivan (Cloyne)

14. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

15. William Leahy (Aghada)

Subs

20. Shane O’Regan Óg (Watergrasshill) for O’Keeffe (44)

22. Joe Stack (Castlemartyr) for Harnedy (60)

St Finbarr’s

1. Shane Hurley

2. Olan Murphy

3. Jamie Burns

4. James Goggin

5. Damien Cahalane

6. Eoin Keane

7. Billy Hennessy

8. Cian Walsh

12. Cian Buckley

10. Colm Keane

11. Jonathan Power

18. Scott Callanan

15. Colm Barrett

14. Bill O’Connell

9. Conor Cahalane

Subs

17. Paul Kennedy for Goggin (21, injured)

24. Brian Hayes for O’Connell (half-time)

25. Jamie Lenihan for Callanan (38)

26. David Scannell for Power (48)

