Tuesday 11 October 2022
Watford's Imran Louza charged with spitting at Ryan Manning

Swansea reportedly lodged a complaint that the Irish international was spat at during the game against the Hornets.

By Press Association Tuesday 11 Oct 2022, 5:35 PM
1 hour ago 994 Views 0 Comments
Imran Louza has until Thursday to provide a response to the charge.
Image: PA
Image: PA

WATFORD MIDFIELDER IMRAN Louza has been charged with spitting at an opposing player by the Football Association.

Louza, 23, is alleged to have spat at Swansea’s Irish international Ryan Manning during Watford’s recent 2-1 home defeat to the Welsh club.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter feed read: “Watford FC’s Imran Louza has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E1.1 following their EFL Championship game against Swansea City FC on Wednesday 5 October 2022.

“It is alleged that the midfielder spat at an opposing player towards the end of this fixture, and he has until Thursday 13 October 2022 to provide a response.”

Swansea have been reported to have lodged a formal complaint to referee Tim Robinson after the match.

Louza, a Morocco international, has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Watford since joining them from Ligue 1 side Nantes for an undisclosed fee in June 2021, including three this season in the Championship.

