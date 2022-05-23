Membership : Access or Sign Up
In-form Shelbourne earn fourth win on the bounce

Sean Boyd and Jack Moylan were on target in a comfortable win over UCD.

By Darryl Geraghty Monday 23 May 2022, 10:05 PM
23 minutes ago 786 Views 0 Comments
Shelbourne's Sean Boyd celebrates after scoring a penalty.
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO
Image: Ben Brady/INPHO

Shelbourne FC: 2
UCD AFC: 0

Darryl Geraghty reports from Tolka Park

DAMIEN DUFF’S SHELBOURNE continued their recent hot streak with a comfortable 2-0 home win against struggling UCD.

It’s now four wins on the bounce for the Reds, as they climbed to sixth in the table, thanks to goals either side of the break from Sean Boyd and Jack Moylan, with Liam Kerrigan missing a penalty late on for the visitors.

Following on from Friday night’s impressive win away in Inchicore the unchanged hosts started brightly but failed to threaten Kian Moore in the visitors’ goal. Sean Boyd threatened on more than one occasion — a couple of early strikes went wide of the near post.

Fan favourite Moylan came closest to breaking the deadlock with 20 minutes gone, playing a clever one-two with his strike partner Boyd, but was unlucky to see his curled effort miss the target by inches.

The visitors, who lost star striker Colm Whelan cruciate ligament injury recently, shuffled their pack despite having an extra day’s rest and carried a threat themselves.

Mark Dignam stung the palms of goalkeeper Brendan Clarke with a powerful drive from 25-yards out, and from the resulting corner saw his effort float just past the far post.

A setback was to come for the Students, who had been relatively comfortable for much of the first half.

The hosts were awarded a very dubious penalty right on the stroke of half-time. Sean Boyd, touch tight with Michael Gallagher, looked to throw himself at Shane Farrell’s deep cross from the right wing. But as the ball sailed out of play, referee Ben Connolly pointed to the spot, much to the bemusement of the visitors.

Up stepped Boyd who calmly slotted home a sixth of the season — his best return in a league campaign to date.

Understandably still reeling from the decision, the Students could be forgiven for being a bit distracted and Shels took full advantage doubling their lead just nine seconds after the restart.

In what could be described as the longest one-two in recent memory, it was Moylan who took the tip off, laying it back to skipper Luke Byrne, to launch the ball upfield. Boyd challenged for a header but couldn’t get a touch and in nipped the pacey front man Moylan who got around his marker to lift the ball delicately over the onrushing Moore.

The visitors responded well and continued to threaten from distance. Jack Keaney’s thunderbolt forced Clarke into the save of the game with an acrobatic finger-tipped stop.

However, it was still the home side who were more dangerous in the final third. Boyd couldn’t add to his tally, twisting sharply in the area but shooting straight at Moore.

With just minutes remaining, substitute JR Wilson should have put the icing on the cake but managed to guide his free header wide of the far post, under no pressure.

There was still time for the visitors to get a goal their play arguably deserved, but Irish U21 International Kerrigan shot straight down the middle, and Clarke save well with his
feet to keep his clean sheet intact.

A huge test up next for the in-form Shels as they travel to the reigning champions Shamrock Rovers on Friday night, while the Students welcome the currently managerless Sligo Rovers to the Bowl.

Shelbourne FC: Brendan Clarke, Conor Kane, Aaron O’Driscoll, Shane Griffin, Shane Farrell, Luke Byrne, JJ Lunney (Kameron Ledwidge, 83’), Aodh Dervin, Jad Hakiki (John Ross Wilson, 72’), Jack Moylan (Gavin Molloy, 68’), Sean Boyd (Dan Carr, 83’)

Subs not used: Lewis Webb, Colm Cox, Stanley Anaebonam, Mark Nolan, Gbemi Arubi

UCD AFC: Kian Moore, Evan Caffrey (Donal Higgins, 86’), Jack Keaney, Liam Kerrigan, Sam Todd, Evan Osam, Dara Keane (Adam Verdon, 72’), Michael Gallagher, Dylan Duffy (Alex Nolan, 86’), Mark Dignam (Thomas Lonergan, 66’), Eric Yoro Subs not used: Lorcan Healy, John Ryan, Eoin Farrell, Ryan Bowden, Jamie Duggan

Referee: Ben Connelly

Darryl Geraghty
