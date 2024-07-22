Advertisement
Happy Days

In pics: Clare hurlers and fans celebrate All-Ireland win at homecoming

Supporters gave a heroes’ welcome to Brian Lohan’s side.
9.01pm, 22 Jul 2024
1. Timmy Higgins from Shannon enjoying the homecoming

timmy-higgins-from-shannon-enjoying-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

2. Mollie Collins, Senan Conway, John McDonnacha and Gearoid MacDonnacha

mollie-collins-senan-conway-john-mcdonnacha-and-gearoid-macdonnacha Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. Ellen O’Dwyer from Shannon with her daughter Sadie, aged 7 months, during the homecoming

ellen-odwyer-with-her-daughter-sadie-aged-7-months-during-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

4. A young Clare fan enjoying the homecoming

a-young-clare-fan-enjoying-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

5. Broadcaster Marty Morrissey is mobbed by Clare fans upon arriving to the stage during the homecoming

marty-morrissey-is-mobbed-by-clare-fans-upon-arriving-to-the-stage-during-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

6. Tony Kelly and John Conlon

tony-kelly-and-john-conlon Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

7. Davy Fitzgerald celebrates

davy-fitzgerald-celebrates Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

8. Clare fan Mary Blake celebrates the team’s arrival

ary-blake-celebrates-the-teams-arrival Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

9. Aron Shanagher celebrates

aron-shanagher-celebrates Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

10. Shane O’Donnell arrives

shane-odonnell-arrives Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

11. The Clare team celebrate

the-clare-team-celebrate Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

12. The Clare fans greet the players on their arrival

the-clare-fans-greet-the-players-on-their-arrival Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

13. Clare captain Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan lift the Liam McCarthy Cup

tony-kelly-and-brian-lohan-lift-the-liam-mccarthy-cup Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

14. Ryan Taylor celebrates with the fans

ryan-taylor-celebrates-with-the-fans Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

15. Clare manager Brian Lohan celebrates with the fansbrian-lohan-celebrates-with-the-fans-in-the-wolfe-tones-gaa-club-houseSource: Tom Maher/INPHO

16. Noah Carty and TJ Sibanda enjoying the homecoming

noah-carty-and-tj-sibanda-enjoying-the-homecoming Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

17. The Clare fans celebrate the team’s arrival

the-clare-fans-celebrate-the-teams-arrival Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

18. The Clare team celebrate on an open top bus

the-clare-team-celebrate-on-an-open-top-bus Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

