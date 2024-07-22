In pics: Clare hurlers and fans celebrate All-Ireland win at homecoming

1. Timmy Higgins from Shannon enjoying the homecoming

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

2. Mollie Collins, Senan Conway, John McDonnacha and Gearoid MacDonnacha

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

3. Ellen O’Dwyer from Shannon with her daughter Sadie, aged 7 months, during the homecoming

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

4. A young Clare fan enjoying the homecoming

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

5. Broadcaster Marty Morrissey is mobbed by Clare fans upon arriving to the stage during the homecoming

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

Advertisement

6. Tony Kelly and John Conlon

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

7. Davy Fitzgerald celebrates

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

8. Clare fan Mary Blake celebrates the team’s arrival

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

9. Aron Shanagher celebrates

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

10. Shane O’Donnell arrives

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

11. The Clare team celebrate

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

12. The Clare fans greet the players on their arrival

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

13. Clare captain Tony Kelly and manager Brian Lohan lift the Liam McCarthy Cup

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

14. Ryan Taylor celebrates with the fans

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

15. Clare manager Brian Lohan celebrates with the fans Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

16. Noah Carty and TJ Sibanda enjoying the homecoming

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

17. The Clare fans celebrate the team’s arrival

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

18. The Clare team celebrate on an open top bus

Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO