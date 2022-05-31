Membership : Access or Sign Up
Inter Milan exploring options on possible Lukaku loan deal - report

Inter chiefs are understood to have met with lawyers in a bid to formulate a proposal for the Chelsea striker.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 May 2022, 3:05 PM
1 hour ago 885 Views 0 Comments
Romelu Lukaku [file photo].
Image: PA
Romelu Lukaku [file photo].
Romelu Lukaku [file photo].
Image: PA

INTER MILAN ARE exploring the options on a possible loan deal to take Romelu Lukaku back to the Serie A club, the PA news agency understands.

Inter chiefs are understood to have met with lawyers in a bid to formulate a proposal for Chelsea striker Lukaku’s potential return to the club.

New Chelsea chief Todd Boehly will get straight to work on the Blues’ summer transfer plans, now that the Stamford Bridge takeover with principal partners Clearlake Capital is complete.

Lukaku joined Chelsea in a club-record £98million deal last summer, ending his maiden west London campaign as top scorer on 15 goals in all competitions.

The 29-year-old’s debut term was beset by off-field issues however, with the former Manchester United striker forced to apologise after an interview with Italian TV in late December.

Lukaku’s words raised speculation about a quick-fire return to Italy, but the powerful hitman knuckled down and battled through the rest of the season.

The 101-cap Belgium forward then rejected reports linking him to crunch talks on his Chelsea future on the day before the FA Cup final.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel still views Lukaku as integral to his plans moving forward at Stamford Bridge, with Blues bosses expecting the influential striker to be on hand in west London next season.

Inter would be unable to levy the kind of fee required for a permanent transfer, it is understood, leaving the Italian outfit to examine loan opportunities.

Chelsea would be unlikely to add to their forward-line resources unless personnel were to move on this summer.

Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele is understood to have waited for Chelsea’s ownership situation to have been resolved however, before making a decision on his future.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the Nou Camp, with the likes of Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich closely monitoring his situation.

Tuchel coached Dembele at Borussia Dortmund and remains an admirer of the France forward’s qualities.

Roman Abramovich’s completed sale to the Boehly/Clearlake consortium has lifted all sanctions on Chelsea, meaning a return to business as usual.

Tuchel has already branded this summer a “rebuilding” job at Stamford Bridge, in the wake of Toni Rudiger’s impending Real Madrid switch and Andreas Christensen’s imminent move to Barcelona.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is expected to complete a move to Chelsea, with the France defender a long-term Blues target.

Press Association

