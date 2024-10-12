Poll: Which Irish provinces will win the interpro showdowns?

IT’S INTERPROS WEEKEND in the URC as Leinster, Munster, Ulster and Connacht square off later today.

First up is the clash of Leinster and Munster at a sold out Croke Park [kick-off, 5.45pm] where the sides played out a memorable Heineken Cup semi-final in 2009. The occasion will also see RG Snyman face off against his former province after switching to Leinster during the summer.

Later in the evening, Connacht travel to face Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast where Richie Murphy’s outfit will be hoping to take down his son Ben who is the out half for Pete Wilkins’s side.

