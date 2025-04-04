Advertisement
Mbappe among three Real Madrid players fined for 'indecent conduct'

Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger also received a suspended one-match European ban.
4.37pm, 4 Apr 2025

KYLIAN MBAPPE WAS on Friday among three Real Madrid players fined by Uefa for “violating basic rules of decent conduct” during their Champions League last 16, second leg win over Atletico Madrid.

France forward Mbappe was fined €30,000, with German defender Antonio Rudiger getting a €40,000 fine and midfielder Dani Ceballos €20,000.

Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior was not punished after Uefa opened an investigation last week targeting the four players.

Mbappe and Rudiger also received a suspended one-match European ban. This will not affect the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Arsenal next Tuesday.

Uefa did not detail the charges, but only mentioned the violation of article 11 of its disciplinary code -— requiring “decent conduct” —- following the match on 12 March.

Record 15-time champions and current holders Madrid beat their rivals on penalties at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium on 12 March after a 2-2 aggregate draw.

Real Madrid players provoked and teased Atletico fans while celebrating their qualification after the thrilling victory.

– © AFP 2025

