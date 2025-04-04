Jonbon back to winning ways in Melling Chase

JONBON LANDED THE 10th Grade One of his career as he safely retained his My Pension Expert Melling Chase crown at Aintree.

Nicky Henderson’s 4-6 favourite had come unstuck when expected to take the Champion Chase at Cheltenham, having to battle on for a gallant second after a bad mistake compounded problems at the start.

Only four went to post for this two-and-a-half-mile assignment and it did not take Nico de Boinville long before he turned up the heat in front.

Willie Mullins’ El Fabiolo was regarded his key rival, but when he came to grief Jonbon was left to see off Dan Skelton’s Protektorat to come out on top, which he duly did, by three and a quarter lengths.

A relieved Henderson – who had endured another fall for Constitution Hill on the opening day of the meeting – said: “The horse is amazing when he’s doing that and Nico was very brave because it’s been a tough little session for all of us. For him to go out and ride him like that, that was a guy who had no fears.

“That Champion Chase doesn’t seem to work for him. It’s a pity as it just went all wrong in Cheltenham, the start went wrong as the tape literally went across his face, he went backwards and then you’re on the back foot from the word go.

“He proved today that he loves doing that. He likes his own space, like a lot of us, but the horse trusts Nico and Nico trusts the horse. They know each other well and it’s lovely to watch.”

On a potential tilt at the King George next season, he said: “Nothing’s impossible. At the end of last year JP (McManus) said ‘we’re a two-miler and we’ll stay at two miles for this year’, but actually we came to Aintree and went two and a half. You’d be a brave man to ride him that way over three miles, but who knows?

“He gets this two and a half well and they’ve gone flat out today. He got a bit tired at the end, but any horse would after going that quick.

“He’s won the Celebration Chase (at Sandown) twice and we’ll look at it. He did go and win after this race last year, but then he hadn’t gone to Cheltenham. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, a proud Skelton said of Protektorat: “We always say before his races he will turn up for us and do his best and he has done again.

“We’ve tried to beat Jonbon I don’t know how many times now and we’re not quite as good as him, it’s as simple as that – that doesn’t mean we are not extraordinarily proud of our horse.

“He always puts his best foot forward and he’s had a great year. He didn’t quite get as far up the field in the Ryanair as we’d hoped, but he’s come back in with his ears pricked and I can’t wait to do it all again next year.”

Meanwhile, Gentleman De Mee struck late under a fine ride from Mark Walsh in an Irish-dominated Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old was a Grade One winner in his pomp but was sent off a 14-1 shot as the professional jockeys got their first look at the famous Grand National course.

Walsh and Gentleman De Mee had to survive a blunder at the second fence, with Paul Nicholls’ Ginny’s Destiny leading the field along in the early stages.

Ginny’s Destiny was joined after Becher’s Brook by Ian Donoghue’s Lisnamult Lad and although the eye was always drawn to Gentleman De Mee travelling well, it was Lisnamult Lad who looked to have the race at his mercy when taking up the running after the last.

However, a loose horse proved tough to avoid for his pilot Jonathan Burke, who had to check his momentum, allowing Walsh to bridge the gap and conjure up maximum effort from his willing partner to strike by three-quarters of a length.

The first five home were all Irish-trained, with Mullins and successful owner JP McManus having I Am Maximus at the head of the betting for Saturday’s Randox Grand National.

Mullins, who saddled five runners including the pulled up 5-1 favourite Blue Lord, said: “I thought Blue Lord was the one that was going to do the job, but I suppose with the likes of Blue Lord and Gentleman De Mee they were coming back into a handicap from Grade Ones and I was hoping the drop in class was what they were looking for.

“Gentleman De Mee is a very good jumper and we thought at this stage of his career he should easily go up in trip. Looking at the race, we thought it would suit him.”

On whether the success was a good omen ahead of the National, he added: “All the horses are running well and we’re looking forward to it.

“I Am Maximus is in good shape. I wish I’d got the last run into him, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Walsh was thrilled to ride his first winner over the National fences ahead of partnering the well-fancied Perceval Legallois in the big one on Saturday.

He said: “They went a very strong gallop the whole way. I wanted to pop out handy and he missed the start, it’s funny how things work out. I was out the back most of the way.

“Once I turned away from the stands going down to Becher’s he started winging fences and getting himself in a nice position. I know they had gone quick and I was still happy enough sitting on him.

“Luckily a gap came off the rail and I was able to have a lovely passage through. It worked out a dream for me.

“He won a Grade One here a couple of seasons ago and was second in the Champion Chase last season, and that was a fair performance with 11st 11lb.”

Burke was left cursing his luck with Lisnamult Lad, saying: “It (interference) possibly cost me the race. It definitely cost me some momentum but when my horse got to the rail he ran straight to the line. We were just beaten by a class horse.

“I had a hell of a spin. It took me a couple of fences to work out what he could and couldn’t do. His take offs and landings were very measured.

“It’s a shame it didn’t come off, but I’m sure he’ll be back here again.”