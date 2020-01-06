This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Investigation finds no evidence of racial abuse aimed at Chelsea star

‘We fully support Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took,’ Tottenham added in a statement.

By AFP Monday 6 Jan 2020, 6:37 PM
Antonio Rudiger (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Antonio Rudiger (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TOTTENHAM CONFIRMED on Monday that a club and police investigation has found no evidence of racial abuse aimed at Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger.

The German defender complained that he was subjected to monkey chants in his side’s 2-0 win at Spurs on 22 December.

The match was temporarily halted and announcements made over the public address system to warn fans that “racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game”.

Spurs responded swiftly, launching a full investigation alongside the police.

However, over two weeks on, no evidence has been found to corroborate or contradict Rudgier’s claim.

“We carried out extensive reviews of CCTV images and footage, working with professional lip readers. All materials and reports have now also been reviewed by the police who have carried out their own investigation,” Tottenham said in a statement.

“The police have notified us today that, having reviewed and investigated, they have closed the crime report as they can find no evidence to support the allegation of racial abuse.

“We fully support Antonio Rudiger with the action that he took – however there is no evidence to corroborate or contradict the allegation and as such neither ourselves nor the police are in a position to take any further action.”

Tottenham added that any fan found to have been guilty would have been handed a lifetime ban.

© – AFP 2020  

