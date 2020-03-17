This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 17 March, 2020
'No need for any drastic decisions at this stage,' as IOC 'remains fully committed' to 2020 Olympics

The organisers released a statement this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 3:10 PM
34 minutes ago 188 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5049094
A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: PA
A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: PA
A general view of Olympic Rings outside The Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
Image: PA

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC Committee [IOC] has released a lengthy statement regarding the Games, noting it “remains fully committed” to the 2020 event.

Today, the IOC continued its consultations with all the stakeholders of the Tokyo Olympics as the world is upheaved by the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“There is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage, and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive,” the IOC wrote in said statement, while many across the globe call for its postponement. 

The body called for athletes to continue full preparations for the Games, despite boxing and rowing qualifiers being cancelled in recent days.

The statement begins: “This is an unprecedented situation for the whole world, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this crisis. We are in solidarity with the whole of society to do everything to contain the virus.

“The situation around the Covid-19 virus is also impacting the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and is changing day by day.

The IOC remains fully committed to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and with more than four months to go before the Games there is no need for any drastic decisions at this stage; and any speculation at this moment would be counter-productive.

“The IOC encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as best they can. We will keep supporting the athletes by consulting with them and their respective NOCs [National Olympic Committees], and by providing them with the latest information and developments, which are accessible for athletes worldwide on the Athlete365 website and via their respective NOCs and IFs [International Federations].”

“The IOC has confidence that the many measures being taken by many authorities around the world will help contain the situation of the COVID-19 virus,” it continues.

“In this context, the IOC welcomes the support of the G7 leaders as expressed by Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, who said: “I want to hold the Olympics and Paralympics perfectly, as proof that the human race will conquer the new coronavirus, and I gained support for that from the G-7 leaders.”

You can read the statement in full here, which delves deeper into preparation and qualification, as the IOC and its task force continue to monitor the situation 24/7.

Consultations with the NOCs, the athletes’ representatives, the International Paralympic Committee [IPC], and other IFs and stakeholders will follow in the coming days.

The announcement comes after Uefa took the decision to postpone Euro 2020 until 2021 earlier this afternoon.

