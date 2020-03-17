This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Confirmed: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021

The Covid-19 coronavirus is behind the reported postponement.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 1:24 PM
45 minutes ago 8,698 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5049016
Euro 2020 is set to become Euro 2021.
Image: PA
Euro 2020 is set to become Euro 2021.
Euro 2020 is set to become Euro 2021.
Image: PA

EURO 2020 HAS officially been postponed until 2021, Uefa have confirmed.

Uefa representatives today met with various stakeholders to discuss European football’s response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, with Euro 2020 top of the agenda.

The tournament was due to take place from 12 June to 12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe; one of those Dublin.

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland are yet to qualify, after their play-off was postponed. There was a succession plan in place for U21 manager Stephen Kenny to take over after the summer 2020 tournament.

The postponement now provides a chance for European leagues that have been suspended — including the Premier League — to be completed.

- More to follow

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie