Confirmed: Euro 2020 postponed until 2021

Euro 2020 is set to become Euro 2021.

EURO 2020 HAS officially been postponed until 2021, Uefa have confirmed.

Uefa representatives today met with various stakeholders to discuss European football’s response to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, with Euro 2020 top of the agenda.

The tournament was due to take place from 12 June to 12 July this year at 12 venues across Europe; one of those Dublin.

Mick McCarthy’s Ireland are yet to qualify, after their play-off was postponed. There was a succession plan in place for U21 manager Stephen Kenny to take over after the summer 2020 tournament.

UEFA har bestemt at EM utsettes til 2021. Det skal spilles fra 11. juni til 11. juli neste år. Mer informasjon kommer. — NorgesFotballforbund (@nff_info) March 17, 2020 Source: NorgesFotballforbund /Twitter

The postponement now provides a chance for European leagues that have been suspended — including the Premier League — to be completed.

