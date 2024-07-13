Advertisement
Transfer News

Ipswich sign Irish-eligible Man City forward for €24 million

Liam Delap has agreed a five-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.
2.13pm, 13 Jul 2024
IPSWICH SIGNED Manchester City forward Liam Delap on Saturday in a deal reportedly worth up to £20 million (€24 million).

Delap agreed a five-year contract with the newly-promoted Premier League club.

The 21-year-old is Ipswich’s fourth close-season signing as they prepare for their first top-flight season in 22 years.

He is the son of former Ireland international Rory Delap, and eligible to represent the Republic though has lined out for England at underage level.

“I’m really excited. The manager here likes to play exciting football. It’s quick and intense and I am looking forward to that,” Delap said.

“I want to bring goals and assists and I’ll work as hard as I can to help the team.”

Delap played just six times for City, spending loan spells at Stoke, Preston and Hull in the last two seasons.

“We are delighted to bring Liam to the club. He is a player with outstanding physical and technical attributes who has a hunger to come here and continue to learn and improve,” Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said.

“He has gained good first-team experience from a young age and we feel he has the potential for development here.”

– © AFP 2024

