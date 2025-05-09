TOMORROW’S MUNSTER CAMOGIE final meeting of Waterford and Cork has been postponed in light of the planned protest by both teams against the wearing of skorts.
A week after last Saturday’s Leinster semi-final between Dublin and Kilkenny was almost abandoned when both panels lined out in shorts instead of the mandatory skorts, the Waterford and Munster teams were due to take a similar stance at The Ragg tomorrow.
However Munster Camogie have now decided to cancel the game, with details of the rescheduled fixture to be confirmed.
A Munster Camogie statement read: “As the Committee in charge of the Munster Championship, we have reviewed the situation regarding tomorrow’s Munster Final.
“As the current Camogie rules of play are still in place and the players have indicated they would not be prepared to play the game in skorts, the decision has been made to defer the game in the best interests of all players and officials involved.
“The details of the rescheduled fixture will be released in due course.”
Last week, a GPA study found 70% of inter-county camogie players find skorts uncomfortable and 83% of players at least want the option of wearing shorts instead.
Munster camogie final postponed ahead of planned skort protest
Yesterday, the Camogie Association announced a ‘special congress’ will be held later this month to consider motions addressing the ongoing skorts issue.
The Special Congress will be held in Croke Park on 22 May.
