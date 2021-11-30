Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 1 December 2021
Watch: Ireland's ELEVEN goals from tonight's record-breaking win

Scenes.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 10:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,659 Views 4 Comments
WHAT A NIGHT at Tallaght Stadium for Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland.

The Girls In Green got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track, and rounded off 2021 on a high with a thumping 11-0 win over Group A’s minnows Georgia.

Substitute Amber Barrett scored the record-breaking 10th goal, as Ireland made history and surpassed 9-0 wins against Montenegro in 2016, and Malta in 2003.

  • You can watch all 11 goals here:

Source: RTÉ Sport/YouTube

  • And read The42′s match report here:

Ruthless Ireland round off 2021 on a high with historic 11-0 win over Georgia 

The excellent Denise O’Sullivan scored a hat-trick, captain and Player of the Match Katie McCabe was on the double, and Kyra Carusa, Lucy Quinn, Saoirse Noonan and Megan Connolly were also on the scoresheet for Ireland.

A fourth-minute own goal opened the rout, as Georgia endured a nightmare night in the wind and rain with 3,523 fans watching on.

It was the perfect way for Ireland to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw with lower-ranked Slovakia – their main rivals for second place – last week, and comes as their second win of the campaign after the monumental 2-1 one in Finland (they also lost 1-0 to Sweden at home).

Tonight’s victory moves Pauw’s side to second in Group A at the midway point, eight points behind heavyweights Sweden with a game in hand as they chase qualification for a first-ever major tournament.

Finland are one point behind, also with a game in hand, with Slovakia next in line:

Screenshot 2021-11-30 at 22.42.10 Source: Uefa.

The campaign restarts in April 2022.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

