Leinster wing Smith scores as Ireland 7s kick-off with win over Scotland

Leinster's Andrew Smith was among the tries for Ireland [file photo].

THE IRELAND MEN’S 7s team have started their Vancouver 7s schedule with a 19-12 win over Scotland as they look to build on their positive performances in Singapore last time out.

James Topping’s side finished fourth in last weekend’s leg of the World 7s Series after a tournament that included their first-ever win over Fiji and a heartbreaking last-gasp defeat to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Their opening performance in Vancouver wasn’t without its flaws but tries from Terry Kennedy, Andrew Smith, and Billy Dardis were enough to see Ireland start with a victory.

The experienced Kennedy crossed after a sharp linebreak and generous pass from Steven Kilgallen, with Hugo Lennox converting, while Leinster academy wing Smith showed excellent footwork to finish after being freed down the right by Lennox.

An offload by Kennedy allowed captain Dardis to put Ireland in front in the second half, with Dardis converting his own try, and they saw out their win with a big defensive set that finished with a Harry McNulty turnover at the breakdown.

Next up for Ireland in Pool D is a clash with France this evening at 8.33pm Irish time before their final pool fixture versus Argentina at 11.44pm Irish time. The games are being shown live on World Rugby’s YouTube account.

Ireland 7s squad:

Tamilore Awonusi (IQ Rugby)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (captain)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)