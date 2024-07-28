Ireland 7s rebound with hammering of South Africa at the Olympics

Ireland 38

South Africa 0

THE IRELAND WOMEN’S 7s team bounced back from disappointment in their Olympic opener by hammering South Africa in their second pool game in Paris.

Allan Temple-Jones’ side suffered a disappointing defeat to Great Britain on their Olympic debut earlier today but were far better in this six-try win over the South Africans.

It was a much improved performance from Ireland, although they did suffer the worrying loss of captain Lucy Mulhall Rock, who limped off in tears at Stade de France. She is likely to be a big loss for tomorrow’s crucial final Pool B clash against Australia [KO 1.30pm], who are seen as one of the big favourites to win gold.

22-year-old Béibhinn Parsons grabbed two tries in the convincing win over South Africa, while her fellow flyer Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe scored her third try of this Olympic Games.

Advertisement

As against Great Britain earlier, Parsons got Ireland off to a good start by earning a breakdown turnover but they struggled to get their attack flowing and instead started to concede penalties in defence.

Yet they turned the defensive pressure into a try when the South Africans spilled possession deep in Ireland’s half, Megan Burns reacting well to scoop the ball up and burst upfield before offloading for Béibhinn Parsons to sprint clear.

Ireland captain Mulhall Rock converted the try but was then forced off injured, limping heavily to the touchline in tears.

Lucy Mulhall Rock limps off injured. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

7-0 ahead at the start of the second half, Ireland went on the offensive and more excellent work from Burns sent Murphy Crowe racing away to score.

Burns’ slick footwork and offload allowed Murphy Crowe to finish under the posts and Stacey Flood converted for 14-0.

It was Flood who notched Ireland’s third try, firing up a strong right-hand fend and accelerating past a South African defender to score, adding the conversion herself.

Parsons soon powered over for her second, delivering an athletic finish from a nice Eve Higgins pass. Replacement Vicki Elmes Kinlan grabbed Ireland’s fifth try, showing great pace wide on the left after some slick Irish passing.

Higgins finished the job for Ireland with a classy solo try and they will now look towards tomorrow’s clash with the Australians in a much more confident mood.

Ireland scorers:

Tries: Béibhinn Parsons [2], Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Stacey Flood, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Eve Higgins

Conversions: Lucy Mulhall Rock [1], Stacey Flood [3]

IRELAND: Amee Leigh Murphy Crowe, Megan Burns, Lucy Mulhall Rock (captain), Emily Lane, Béibhinn Parsons, Erin King, Stacey Flood.

Replacements: Alanna Fitzpatrick, Ashleigh Orchard, Vicki Elmes Kinlan, Kathy Baker, Eve Higgins.