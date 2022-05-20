Ireland 7s teams off to flyer in Toulouse as men beat South Africa for first time

IRELAND’S MEN’S AND women’s 7s teams both opened their accounts at the Toulouse 7s in winning fashion, with the men beating South Africa for the first time ever on the World 7s Series.

A hat-trick from captain Lucy Mulhall helped the women’s team to an impressive 31-12 victory over England in their first Pool C clash at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The prolific Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Eve Higgins also dotted down for Aiden McNulty’s team, who are on a superb run of form after silver and bronze medals in their two most recent outings on the World 7s Series.

The superb Mulhall added three conversions and Ireland will look to continue their momentum in their second pool game against Brazil this evening [KO 8.35pm Irish time, World Rugby YouTube].

This is the final leg of the women’s Series season, with Mulhall and co. keen to improve their current fifth-place standing in the overall standings.

Terry Kennedy was superb yet again [file photo]. Source: TrySportImages/Travis Prior/INPHO

The Ireland men’s 7s were also able to get their Pool D campaign off to a successful start as they beat World Series leaders South Africa 21-12.

The Blitzbokke opened the scoring but tries from the outstanding Terry Kennedy and Jack Kelly pushed Ireland back in front by the early minutes of the second half, with captain Billy Dardis converting both.

The South Africans crossed again in the 10th minute but another score from Kennedy, again converted by Dardis, allowed Ireland to breath a sigh of relief.

This first-ever win over the Blitzbokke sees the Ireland men’s team also continue their momentum on the Series. Topping’s side have finished fourth in both Seville and Singapore – where they beat Fiji for the first time ever on the Series – in what has been a season of promise.

Dardis and his team-mates will now look for their second pool win against Samoa this evening as they also look to improve on their overall fifth-place standing on the Series [KO 5.50pm Irish time, World Rugby YouTube].

Ireland women’s 7s squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Ballynahinch RFC/Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (capt)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Ireland men’s 7s squad:

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (capt)

Sean Kearns (Ireland Sevens)

Jack Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Tom Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Andrew Smith (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC).