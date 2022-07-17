Ireland 7s teams both just one win away from World Cup qualification

IRELAND’S WOMEN’S AND men’s 7s teams are both just one win away from qualifying for the World Cup later this year.

The Irish sides are in Bucharest this weekend for the Rugby Europe qualifying competition.

Both came into these competitions as strong favourites to secure one of the four places on offer at the World Cup and their results have backed that status up.

The women’s team started with a 62-0 win over Wales and then beat Germany 27-0 yesterday.

Advertisement

Aiden McNulty’s side wrapped up the pool stages with a 52-0 victory against the Czech Republic earlier today to secure their place in the quarter-finals, where they will meet Portugal this evening [KO 4.06pm Irish time, Rugby Europe TV].

A win over Portugal would secure Ireland’s place at the World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa in September.

Lucy Mulhall makes a break against Wales. Source: Stefan Constantin/INPHO

Meanwhile, the Ireland men’s 7s team started their pool campaign with a 73-0 hammering of Poland before they beat Portugal 29-0 yesterday.

They concluded a clean sweep of their pool with a 21-5 victory over Italy earlier and they will now face Georgia in their quarter-final this evening [KO 5.36pm Irish time, Rugby Europe TV].

Again, a win for Ireland in that quarter-final would see James Topping’s men earn one of the four World Cup spots up for grabs this weekend.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Ireland women’s 7s squad:

Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC)

Megan Burns (Blackrock College RFC)

Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow RFC)

Katie Heffernan (Railway Union RFC)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC)

Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC)

Erin King (Old Belvedere RFC)

Lucinda Kinghan (Railway Union RFC/DCU RFC)

Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Suttonians RFC)

Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC)

Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC) (captain)

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC)

Ireland men’s 7s squad:

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch RFC)

Matt McDonald (IQ Rugby)

Harry McNulty (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College RFC)

Billy Dardis (Terenure College RFC) (captain)

Jordan Conroy (Buccaneers RFC)

Hugo Lennox (Skerries RFC)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne FC)

Terry Kennedy (St. Mary’s College RFC)

Sean Cribbin (Suttonians RFC)

Chay Mullins (IQ Rugby)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University FC)

Aaron O’Sullivan (Ireland Sevens)