Ireland 'A' to play England 'A' during 2025 Six Nations

THE IRFU HAVE confirmed that an Ireland ‘A’ side will play England ‘A’ during next year’s Six Nations window.

The game will be played as Bristol’s Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday, 23 February with a 1pm kick-off, the day after Ireland play Wales in round three of the 2025 Six Nations.

The IRFU say the fixture has been arranged with an aim to “providing more young players within the system with exposure to high-level game time in a green jersey.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has pushed for more Ireland ‘A’ games during his time in charge, with Ireland ‘A’ playing the Maori All Blacks and an All Blacks XV in 2022. The IRFU also sent an Emerging Ireland squad to South Africa in 2022, with Emerging Ireland heading back to South Africa again next month.

Ireland ‘A’ last played England in 2015 – then named Ireland Wolfhounds and England Saxons – with the visitors winning 18-9 at Musgrave Park.

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys, said: “We’re delighted to add this Ireland ‘A’ fixture to next season’s schedule, once again providing a broader pool of players with further exposure to the National Team environment.