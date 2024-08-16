Ireland finish as Aga Khan runners-up for second year in a row

THE IRISH SHOW jumping team has finished as runners-up in the Nations Cup of Ireland for the Aga Khan Trophy at the Dublin Horse Show.

The USA were the winners, lifting the trophy for the eighth time as Ireland narrowly missed out. All of the first six combinations jumped clear for Ireland in what was considered to be one of the strongest fields in recent years, including Offaly’s Darragh Kenny who was first of the Irish to jump with the 17-year-old grey stallion VDL Cartello.

Mark McAuley of Louth also ran clear for the hosts on board the Denis Hickey-bred GRS Lady Amaro (ISH). Tipperary’s Denis Lynch and Vistogrand were also flawless in their performance. Anchor rider Cian O’Connor and Fancy De Kergane finished with one fence down and a time fault. But Ireland remained on zero with three first-round clears already on the board.

Ireland held a share the lead with the USA at the halfway stage with a two-fence advantage over Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium and The Netherlands heading into round two.

Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello had one fence down for Ireland at the start of the second round as USA edged ahead as Spenser Smith completed a double clear performance with Keeneland. Mark McAuley and GRS Lady Amaro (ISH) were clear until the last line, dropping two fences to leave them on eight faults. Denis Lynch came home with one fence down second time out, leaving Ireland tied with Belgium and Switzerland on eight faults heading into the last line riders.

Cian O’Connor went clear with Fancy De Kergane to put pressure on the USA leaders who held the advantage on four faults. But USA’s final rider McLain Ward also jumped clear to deliver the country’s first Aga Khan since 2017.