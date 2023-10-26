INTERIM REPUBLIC OF Ireland head coach Eileen Gleeson has pleaded for fans to turn out for tomorrow’s “sold-out” Nations League clash against Albania at Tallaght Stadium.

The FAI say over 7,000 tickets have been sold for the fixture, with kick-off set for 5.45pm — presumably due to TV coverage.

A new attendance record of 35,944 was set at last month’s win over Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, with the Tallaght mark (7,632) hit in July’s World Cup send-off friendly defeat to France.

In the past, WNT fixtures have been billed as sell-outs but no-shows have resulted in attendance figures falling well short of expectations. Gleeson is urging fans to ensure that all tickets are used tomorrow night, promising a performance in return.

“That is a critical point,” she told The 42 at today’s pre-match press conference.

“It is absolutely brilliant that it is sold out, but we need people to come out and sit in those seats because I can’t describe what that support means when you are on the sideline, Denise [O'Sullivan] will talk about on the pitch, but it really does raise you up and we want to play for the fans, we want to thank people for coming out and we want to excite them and show what we were are about. I think it also really shows the progression for women’s football and I think that also drives the demand.

“The conversation now is about the Aviva, so we need people to come in here, to prove that there is that fanbase here, that’s it is tangible and we can action it. So, come out supporters, we promise to give you a good performance and come out of these games with six points.”

One star attraction will be captain Katie McCabe. The Arsenal star is enjoying a rich vein of form, nominated for the Ballon d’Or. She will miss Monday night’s ceremony amidst the Albania double-header, as Ireland face the Group B1 minnows again in Shkodër on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“We haven’t discussed any plans [to watch it together] until we get past Albania but look, it’s a massive moment for Katie, it’s a real accolade and we’re all fully supportive and super proud of her. We won’t let the moment go unmarked, that’s for sure. But we’ll keep her feet grounded!”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Denise O'Sullivan and Katie McCabe. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Denise O’Sullivan, sitting beside Gleeson, reckons McCabe is at the peak of her powers.

“Oh yeah, 100 percent. To be nominated for such a prestigious award is incredible and for an Irish player to do that, we’re really lucky to have her.

“I was speaking to Katie today and I was talking to her about the awards and all she could speak about was ‘I want to captain my country and that’s really all I care about right now, and playing Albania’.

“So she was fully focused on the game and you can see that in Katie, how fully invested she is in this team and how much she wants to go out and play for her country, she loves doing it.

“But we’re all really proud of her here.”

O’Sullivan also rolled out a catchphrase associated with McCabe as she reflected on her brilliant brace for the Gunners last weekend. “I mean Katie only scores bangers but in my opinion, she’s a world-class player,” the Cork midfield maestro smiled.

“I’ve been playing with Katie now for several years and just to see how much she has improved and the journey that she has been on, I’m very proud of her. We’re lucky to have her in an Irish shirt.”

Both player and manager also had some kind words for Diane Caldwell, who could earn her 100th senior cap tomorrow night.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Diane Caldwell. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

The 35-year-old Dubliner made her debut against Denmark in March 2006, and is on the cusp of hitting the century mark 17 years later. She will join O’Sullivan, Niamh Fahey and Louise Quinn; interim assistant coach Emma Byrne and retired duo Áine O’Gorman and Ciara Grant in the WNT Centurion Club.

“I mean it is massive for Diane and I have played with Diane for many years, also with the Courage at club level, so I know the dedication and what Diane does every single day,” O’Sullivan said.

“She is a true professional and I am really proud of her and to see her get her 100th cap here would be absolutely amazing.”

While Caldwell was in and out of the XI under former manager Vera Pauw, she started both of Gleeson’s games in interim charge against Northern Ireland and Hungary. The FAI’s Head of Women’s and Girls Football would not reveal her plans for tomorrow, but paid tribute to the experienced central defender.

“I can only echo what Denise is saying,” Gleeson concluded. “She’s really patriotic, really passionate and she gives her heart and soul in every performance, everything we want playing for Ireland.

“It is a huge moment for her and an incredible moment for everybody around her as well so… the cards are close to the chest but it’s a proud moment.”

Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE Ireland WNT supporting Breast Cancer Awareness at training this afternoon. Stephen McCarthy / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE