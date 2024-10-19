Ireland and Ulster's Jacob Stockdale 'playing out of his skin'

FOLLOWING ANOTHER vintage performance from Jacob Stockdale, Ulster assistant coach Jimmy Duffy praised the winger’s current form, which resulted in a brace of tries in the thumping win over the Ospreys.

The 28-year-old Ireland international’s displays this season have surely secured him a place in Andy Farrell’s squad for the Autumn Test series with three tries in five Ulster appearances and this time, with four tests coming up, he ought to add to his caps total

“Jacob is playing out of his skin,” Duffy admitted in the wake of Friday night’s six-try 36-12 hammering of the weakened Ospreys at the Kingspan Stadium.

“He’s in top form, he’s in a great space and his finishing in the corner (in the second half) was superb,” he added.

Stockdale might have had a hat-trick, but for the TMO to intervene. Referee Andrea Piardi ruled it out for a forward pass after initially awarding the try and having the Ospreys kick off on halfway.

As for the currently sidelined hooking duo of Rob Herring and Tom Stewart, neither have played this season due to injuries, Duffy sounded more upbeat that both are closing in on returns.

“The boys (Herring and Stewart) are in a good space,” he said.

“They’re both returning, both running.

“Tom scrummed with us last week and Rob is not far off as well.

“Hopefully we’ll get those guys back on the paddock in the next couple of weeks,” he said though Ireland may be more interested should the pair be closer to fitness than was earlier thought.

22-year-old hooker James McCormick also claimed a brace of scores against the Ospreys — his first for the province — on what was only his fifth appearance and second start.

“He’s been great,” said Duffy. “I’ve worked with James with the (Ireland) 20s back in 21-22 and he’s been growing, this was his fifth cap, and he looked really good, he is maturing and he’s got good people around him so it’s encouraging to see him coming through.”

As for McCormick’s second try, when he took a tap penalty to himself and surged through some tired Ospreys tackling, Duffy said: “It didn’t surprise us, he’s a good carrier and he’s got a good attitude to learn.

“We’re really excited about where he can go in the next couple of years.”

Describing the victory over the Ospreys — Ulster’s second bonus point win at home after seeing off Connacht — as hugely important, Duffy said: “We spoke about it all week, we wanted to be really professional.”

Cormac Izuchukwu, fresh from Emerging Ireland, Michael Lowry, and try scorer Marcus Rea all had notable games on the night.

“In a large part, the guys are happy where we are. There were some big performances.”