Stockdale stars as Ulster cruise to bonus-point win over depleted Ospreys

Ulster 36

Ospreys 12

Michael Sadlier reports from Kingspan Stadium

IT WAS NEVER likely to be anything other than a romp for Ulster against an Ospreys squad missing 18 players and unable to adequately compete with Richie Murphy’s squad, and so it proved.

Jacob Stockale starred with another big performance ahead of Andy Farrell naming his November squad and claimed two of Ulster’s six tries, as did hooker James McCormick.

Impressive flanker Marcus Rea also dotted down and Ulster were additionally awarded a penalty try in this rout of Toby Booth’s side.

It was Ulster out of the traps first when, from a driving maul, McCormick barreled through with some help from Stockdale.

The score went unconverted as John Cooney failed to hit the target, continuing his poor start to the season from the tee.

Ulster came again on nine minutes; Cormac Izuchukwu’s strong carry and David McCann’s assist put Stockdale in enough space to run in, though Cooney again couldn’t convert.

It wasn’t long before Ulster were back on the board. This time a penalty try was awarded by Andrea Piardi as Tom O’Toole’s surge to the line was illegally blocked Kieran Hardy, who received yellow for his troubles.

From the restart, good work from Marcus Rea and Michael Lowry brought another try for Stockdale which Cooney converted — but before the restart several minutes later, the touchdown was ruled out due to a forward pass by Eric O’Sullivan during the electrifying build-up being spotted by the TMO.

The bonus point had to come, though, and it was scored two minutes after the half-hour.

More intense pressure from Ulster brought a penalty. It was cornered and the hosts picked and jammed their way over the line, big carries from Harry Sheridan and Izuchukwu battering forward before Rea got over. Cooney converted and at 24-0, the contest looked over.

But with time nearly up in the half, the Ospreys put a penalty to the corner and Sam Parry peeled off to dot down. Dan Edwards’ conversion then cut Ulster’s lead to 24-7 as the teams trooped off.

Ulster stayed in the right areas and another cornered penalty almost saw Izuchukwu get the ball down before Ulster opted to tap and go, McCormick breaching the Ospreys line rather easily for his second.

Cooney was again wide, but Ulster now led 29-7.

With Harry Sheridan in the bin, Keelan Giles managed claw some points back for the visitors but then came Stockdale’s terrific 64th-minute finish as he made the corner with absolutely nothing to spare and Nathan Doak converted.

Ulster: M Lowry, W Kok, B Carson, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, A Morgan, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, J McCormick, T O’Toole, A O’Connor (capt), H Sheridan, C Izuchukwu, Marcus Rea, D McCann.

Replacements: T McElroy for McCormick 63mins, C Reid for O’Sullivan 56mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 51mins, K Treadwell for Sheridan 66mins, Matty Rea for McCann 63mins, N Doak for Cooney 56mins, J Humphreys for Morgan 56mins, J Postlethwaite for McCloskey 62mins, Morgan for Lowry 76mins, Sheridan for Izuchukwu 74mins.

Ospreys: J Walsh, D Kasende, E Boshoff, O Williams, K Giles, D Edwards, K Hardy; G Thomas, S Parry, B Warren, W Greatbanks, L Jones, L Lloyd, J Tipuric, M Morris (capt).

Replacements: E Lewis for Parry 69mins, G Phillips for Thomas 53mins, M Iowerth-Scott for Warren 53mins, R Thomas for Greatbanks 66mins, D Gemine for Tipuric 74mins, R Morgan-Williams for mins, T Florence for Willliams 56-65mins and for Giles 67mins, M Nagy for Edwards 54mins, Edwards for Walsh 74mins.

Referee: A Piardi (Italy)