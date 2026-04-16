LGFA approves new playing rules for inter-county championships

THE LGFA HAS voted through 12 rule changes which were trialled during the 2026 National League season and college competitions.

The changes will apply instantly to all adult inter-county championships at provincial and national levels.

Six of the 12 alterations mirror the GAA Football Review Committee’s rule changes in the men’s game: the kickout mark, the two-point scoring arc, the requirement to keep three players in the opposition half at all times, the solo and go, and frees being brought forward for tactical fouling or dissent from the sideline.

The six other rule changes looked specifically at current rules in the women’s game, including those related to the tackle, with the LGFA describing the overall aim as ensuring that the playing conditions are “fair, consistent, inclusive, and reflective of the modern development of the sport”.

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The LGFA had established a Playing Rules Review Workgroup to examine current rules, to identify areas for improvement, and to recommend changes for consideration.

The workgroup was headed up by former LGFA President Mícheál Naughton, who was joined by former Leitrim star Maeve Quinn, inter-county referees Jonathan Murphy and Siobhán Coyle, current inter-county players Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh) and Danielle Caldwell (Mayo), and former players Mary Jo Curran (Kerry) and Fiona Claffey (Westmeath).

Former Dublin manager Mick Bohan and All-Ireland Senior Club Championship-winning manager Willie Ward (Kilkerrin-Clonberne, Galway) were also members, along with Dr Siobhán O’Connor of Dublin City University who provided a medical/player welfare/research viewpoint, and LGFA CEO Lyn Savage.

Almost 3,000 responses were gathered in a survey, with feedback reflecting a strong desire for a change in the tackle but not full physicality. There were also calls for innovations that would promote speed, skill, and attacking football, while maintaining fairness and player welfare.

The rule changes were piloted in the National Football League and college competitions only. They were then reviewed after Round 3 of the league.

Upon the league’s conclusion last weekend, motions were brought forward to Special Congress and strongly approved.

The LGFA says that the new rules will be applied as follows:

Applying instantly for all adult inter-county championships at provincial and national levels.

In 2027 for juvenile inter-county championships as these competitions have all commenced for the current year of 2026.

In 2027 for the All-Ireland U20 Championship as this is commencing in the coming week.

Counties do not need to implement the new playing rules for any competitions already commenced in their counties but they have the option to do this if ratified at their county board meetings.

The new playing rules must be implemented for all U18 club championships that have not already commenced or that will commence within this month and for all adult club championships in 2026, including adult club championship in Britain and Europe.

From 2027, the new playing rules must be implemented across all competitions from Under 13 to adult.

The new rules must be implemented from the 2026-2027 academic year for Post Primary Schools and Higher Education competitions.

International Units do not need to implement the new playing rules until 2027, except adult championship listed above, but they have the option to do this if ratified at their board meetings.

LGFA president Trina Murray said: “I would like to sincerely thank our players, match officials and coaches for the vital role they have played in trialling the rule enhancements across the 2026 Lidl National League and Higher Education competitions.

“Their engagement, honesty and willingness to embrace change have been central to this process. I also want to pay tribute to the outstanding work of the Playing Rules Review Workgroup, whose dedication and expertise have guided this process from the outset.

“The feedback to date has been extremely positive, and we have already seen a tangible impact in terms of improving the speed and flow of the game. The adoption of these rules represents a significant and progressive step forward for Ladies Gaelic Football at all levels.”