'Mack has proven he's ready and able. He trained the house down'

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has backed Mack Hansen to make a big impact from fullback in his side to face Australia on Saturday [KO 8.10pm, RTÉ/TNT].

Hansen will make his first Test start at number 15 as he makes his return from the foot injury that has kept him sidelined since last month.

The Connacht man has predominantly played on the right wing for Ireland, as well as winning a couple of caps on the left wing, but he will start at fullback with Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne both sidelined due to injury.

Hansen initially suffered his foot injury during the Lions tour of Australia, meaning he missed all three Tests against the Wallabies last summer, and then had a recurrence of the issue as he made his seasonal bow for Connacht on 17 October.

Although Hansen has only played once in the past four months, Farrell said he has returned to Ireland camp in flying condition this week.

“I think he was in great form, certainly within the Lions series,” said Farrell today after naming a team that shows nine changes from the win over Japan last weekend.

“I mean, wow, I hadn’t seen him in better form actually, and then obviously the foot injury stopped that progress. But I think he’s got the bit between his teeth as far as what he learnt on that tour.

“He played his last game at 15 as well. Coming back into the group, he came in on Sunday night, got across his work Sunday and Monday and then trained the house down on Tuesday.

“He’s proved to, not just to us, the coaching staff, but to everyone else that he’s up for this and ready and able. I suppose as well, every single time that Mack’s played for us as a winger, he’s always covered fullback, he’s always been able to get across the work there, so we get to see that in action.”

Paddy McCarthy with Andy Farrell. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell has handed 22-year-old loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy his first international start in Saturday’s game against the Wallabies.

McCarthy won his first two caps off the bench against New Zealand and Japan in recent weeks and despite only having three starts for Leinster under his belt, Farrell believes the explosive prop is ready.

“His temperament has been excellent,” said Farrell. “Not just how he’s handled… Chicago would have been massive for him as far as a debut is concerned. The age he’s at and up against the team he played his debut against, and then backing that up is always hard when you’re on a comedown from a debut.

“But how he handled the week last week was excellent. He came on and he didn’t just fit in, he added to the group, so I think this is an ideal window for him and a few others to see how they manage a bit of continuity within how they play, whether it’s win or lose, how they review, recover, and then deal with getting back up to the crescendo that’s going to be Saturday night.

“He deserves his start and we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes.”

Farrell has opted to give Sam Prendergast a start at out-half this weekend, with Jack Crowley swapping onto the bench.

Prendergast made a good impression as a replacement against Japan last time out, and Farrell felt starting him against the Australians was the right call.

“He deserves a start,” said Farrell. “Jack’s done some good stuff and had three weeks there in the driving seat as far as preparation is concerned. We know that the 10s tend to run the week.

Sam Prendergast will steer the ship from out-half. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“Giving Sam an opportunity within a big game is pretty important to him, and to Jack as well. He came on and played pretty well so giving him the opportunity to hold the reins on Saturday night is the one that we’ve gone with.”

Farrell confirmed that Josh van der Flier and Garry Ringrose were not considered for selection this weekend due to their hamstring injuries, although they could have featured “at a push.”

Ireland have instead opted to give them the weekend to recover fully and Farrell said he expects both to be fully fit for next week’s game against South Africa.

With Ireland rejigging their back row as Caelan Doris moves to openside flanker and Jack Conan starts at number eight, Ulster’s Nick Timoney and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast are included on the bench.

Starting blindside flanker Ryan Baird provides second row cover and Farrell said that both Timoney and Prendergast earned their shots in this Wallabies game.

“I thought they was excellent last week, both of them,” said the Ireland boss.

“They both saw their opportunity and attacked it in the right manner. They weren’t desperate, they played the game that was in front of them, and showed good character throughout. So they deserve another crack at being on the bench.”